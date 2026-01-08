Withdrawal of Letter of Intent - IDOX plc - 08 01 2026 - (CGAML)

Letter of Intent: Acquisition of IDOX plc by Frankel UK Bidco Limited

On 28th October 2025, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited provided a Letter of Intent regarding our intentions in relation to 10,480,000 shares.

In accordance with The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Rule 2.10 (c)(i), we advise that we have disposed of a further 9,980,000 shares, following on from our disposal of 500,000 shares as notified on 7th January 2026. Consequently, we are no longer able to accept or procure the acceptance of the Offer, in relation to the shares outlined in the original Letter of Intent.

Mark Elliott

Investment Controls Analyst

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management