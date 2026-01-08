$3.35 Bn Level-4 Robotaxi Display Global Market Trends, Opportunities and Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Level-4 Robotaxi Display Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Level-4 robotaxi display market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, marking a CAGR of 21.6%. This trend reflects escalating road safety concerns, demand for last-mile connectivity, the rise of 5G and V2X communication, and increasing focus on sustainability and personalized transportation. Looking further, this market is set to reach $3.35 billion by 2029 with a 21.2% CAGR, fueled by shared mobility and autonomous vehicle investments, alongside escalating urbanization and regulatory backing for autonomous vehicles.

Growing adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a significant market driver, with technologies enhancing safety through features like emergency braking and lane assistance. These systems, supporting transparency in autonomous vehicles, boost confidence in autonomous operations. In 2024, nearly 42,800 motor vehicle fatalities in the U.S. highlighted the imperative for such technologies, with ADAS being a critical enabler of Level-4 robotaxi displays' expansion.

Market leaders are integrating advanced technologies in luxury EVs to elevate passenger safety and experience. Tensor's 2025 launch of the RoboCar exemplifies this, featuring robust AI and a multitude of sensors for autonomous function, emphasizing privacy and sustainability. The RoboCar illustrates the future of urban mobility by merging autonomy, safety, and sophistication.

Collaborations, such as that between Pony.ai and SAIC Motor Corporation, are propelling the deployment of Level-4 robotaxi services in China, showcasing the substantial potential of intelligent transportation in urban settings. This partnership aims to transform urban travel with advanced tech, setting a template for future developments globally.

Key industry players include Hyundai Motor Company, eMagin Corporation, BOE Technology Group, Baidu Inc., and Waymo LLC, among others, demonstrating a diverse and competitive landscape. North America currently holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region, highlighting the global scope of development.

However, market prospects are impacted by global trade changes and tariffs, affecting transport sectors through increased costs. Industry shifts have delayed fleet modernization, although companies are responding by optimizing logistics and investing in fuel efficiency.

This detailed market research report is part of a series that offers insights into market size, regional distributions, competitor analysis, and emerging trends, equipping stakeholders with comprehensive data for strategic planning in the Level-4 robotaxi display industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Display Type: LCD, OLED, Micro LED, Other Display Types

Vehicle Type: Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous

Applications: Navigation, Infotainment, Driver Monitoring

End-User: Ride-Hailing, Fleet Operators, Private Users

Companies Mentioned: Key players include Hyundai, eMagin, BOE Technology, Baidu, Sharp, Yandex, AU Optronics, Waymo, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $3.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Global



