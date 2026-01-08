AGF Investments Launches ETF Series for Legacy Funds: AGF American Growth Fund and AGF Global Select Fund

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) announced today the launch of ETF series units for AGF American Growth Fund and AGF Global Select Fund, providing investors with access to legacy funds with long-standing, proven track records in an ETF series.

“This launch expands our ETF lineup and responds directly to growing investor demand for more choice in how they access our capabilities,” said Meaghan Kelly, Chief Marketing & Product Officer, AGF Investments. “By offering these well-established funds in an ETF series option, we’re ensuring investors can engage with our strategies in the vehicle that best suits their needs.”

Fund Fund Series Available ETF Series Ticker Risk Rating AGF American Growth Fund MF, F, FV, I, O, Q, T, W AMGR



(TSX)



Medium AGF Global Select Fund MF, F, I, M, O, Q, W AGSL



(TSX)



Medium

“Nearly 70 years after the launch of our flagship AGF American Growth Fund, we continue to evolve our product lineup to meet the changing needs of investors. This expansion reflects our commitment to adaptability, choice, and a truly client-centric approach,” added Kelly.

About the Funds

AGF American Growth Fund is an actively managed high-conviction portfolio focused on identifying innovative U.S. companies with exceptional corporate leadership and strong growth prospects across market cycles. The fund uses a core portfolio holding to participate in the growth potential of U.S. equites and a bottom-up growth investment style that looks for companies with above-average earnings and/or revenue growth, relative to their historical earnings, the industry or overall market, and can sustain their competitive position.



is an actively managed high-conviction portfolio focused on identifying innovative U.S. companies with exceptional corporate leadership and strong growth prospects across market cycles. The fund uses a core portfolio holding to participate in the growth potential of U.S. equites and a bottom-up growth investment style that looks for companies with above-average earnings and/or revenue growth, relative to their historical earnings, the industry or overall market, and can sustain their competitive position. AGF Global Select Fund offers concentrated exposure to global equities focusing on innovation to identify companies that exhibit exceptional product development and corporate leadership. The fund uses a core portfolio holding to participate in the growth potential of global equities and a bottom-up earnings growth momentum investment style, looking at company’s revenue, earnings, profitability, earnings quality, growth potential, as well as industry and country strength.



The initial offering of ETF series units of each of the funds has closed and the ETF series units will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under their respective tickers.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $58 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160

amanda.marchment@agf.com