Public Affairs, Reputation and Issues Management Expert Joshua Baca Joins FTI Consulting

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Joshua Baca as a Senior Managing Director.

Mr. Baca, who is based in Washington, D.C., joins FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment with more than 20 years of experience at the intersection of government, business and reputation. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will advise on stakeholder engagement and advocacy campaigns to help client organizations manage change, mitigate risk and advance business opportunities.

“Joshua has a proven track record of helping businesses and industry groups navigate challenges and advance their objectives through impactful integrated strategic communications campaigns,” said Mateo Millett, a Senior Managing Director and Global Head of the Industrials Sector in the Strategic Communications segment of FTI Consulting. “His expertise will strengthen our advisory platform, particularly for global businesses in highly regulated industries operating in an increasingly complex policy, regulatory, litigation and economic environment.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Baca founded and served as CEO of Resilient Partners, an advocacy, strategic communications and reputation management firm in Washington, D.C. that primarily served leading companies and industry groups in the chemicals, materials, consumer and retail industries. Prior to founding Resilient Partners, he served as head of the Plastics Division of the American Chemistry Council. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Public Affairs at the American Beverage Association.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Baca said, “I am thrilled to be joining the FTI Consulting team at a time when companies and industry groups are facing a myriad of challenges that our portfolio of solutions is designed to address. Whether it be managing a regulatory issue, mitigating the risk of policy change, or advancing strategic opportunity through an acquisition, I am looking forward to adding my experience to the firm’s unmatched integrated capabilities to drive success for our clients.”

