Profusa Adds Leading Greek Vascular Surgeon to Customer Base

Dr. Theodosios Bisdas is a renowned vascular surgeon and Head of Clinic of Vascular Surgery at the Athens Medical Center

BERKELEY, Calif, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces a collaboration with Theodosios Bisdas, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, Head of Clinic of Vascular Surgery, Athens Medical Center, Greece, and previously Associate Professor for Vascular Surgery, Universitätsklinikum Münster, Germany. Dr. Bisdas has extensive experience in innovative endovascular techniques and is a member of the advisory boards of several medical technology companies for new vascular prostheses. Under the agreement, Dr. Bisdas will adopt Lumee™ Oxygen tissue monitoring in his practice in Greece and in clinical studies that advance application of Lumee for home monitoring.

“Having used the Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring in clinical trials, I look forward to integrating the technology in our practice at the Athens Medical Center. In addition, we will continue clinical evaluations of the platform for additional vascular applications where there is an unmet need. Based on my experience, the Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring provides valuable treatment guidance and patient monitoring in both the inpatient and outpatient settings,” commented Dr. Bisdas.

Dr. Bisdas has extensive experience in endovascular interventions, and has led major research projects, including as principal investigator responsible for the largest open multicenter study (CRITISCH Registry) in the history of the German Society for Vascular Surgery for the treatment of critical ischemia of the lower extremities and diabetic foot. In addition to his clinical work, he is involved in medical teaching, advises medical technology companies, and is committed to humanitarian projects. Dr. Bisdas has published over 100 scientific articles. He is a member of the scientific committee of eleven international congresses, a reviewer for several prestigious journals, and a member of the editorial boards of the Journal of Endovascular Therapy, Vascular Surgery and Innovative Surgical Science. Further, Dr. Bisdas is a member of the American Society for Vascular Surgery, co-founder of the first Summer Academy for Vascular and Endovascular Surgery of the German Society for Vascular Surgery and Vascular Medicine (DGG e.V.), and founder of the internationally renowned platform Vascupedia with over 10,000 users in 124 countries.

"We welcome Dr. Bisdas to our roster of vascular surgeons as we continue to expand our network to now add the Vascular Surgery Clinic at the Athens Medical Center, Greece,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to our collaboration with Dr. Bisdas as he integrates our Lumee Oxygen tissue monitoring to his practice as well as identifying opportunities for future clinical partnerships as we evaluate additional vascular applications of our platform technology.”

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

