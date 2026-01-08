ElevateBio Achieves Sixth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth Driven by Expansion of its Genetic Medicine Technology and Manufacturing Business

– Achieved 98% manufacturing batch success rate at BaseCamp across cell therapy, viral vector, and mRNA



WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, today announced its sixth consecutive year of revenue growth, driven by expansion of its integrated cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing capabilities. Through advancing technologies and delivering successful manufacturing batches, ElevateBio® is helping existing and new biopharmaceutical partners realize the potential of their programs, from progressing early preclinical assets towards the clinic to advancing late-stage clinical trials and finalizing preparations for biologics license application (BLA) submissions.

“ElevateBio has built a remarkably resilient business advancing the genetic medicine space, which is increasingly demonstrating its ability to transform the field of medicine by addressing previously untreatable conditions,” said Chris Murphy, ElevateBio Chief Executive Officer. “Our integrated model across discovery, development, and manufacturing continues to resonate with partners seeking a reliable, technology-driven path forward for their therapeutic programs. We're well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead and help our partners bring more transformative therapies to patients.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments in 2025 as we achieved another year of revenue growth and maintained a multiple-year cash runway in a challenging market,” said Ger Brophy, ElevateBio Strategic Advisor and former interim CEO. “The expansion of our manufacturing business and innovation across our gene editing platform has laid a very strong foundation for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.”

Full-Year 2025 Business Highlights

ElevateBio continued to strengthen its position as a leading genetic medicine technology company, driving growth across its contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and gene editing technologies businesses. Notable accomplishments in 2025 include:



ElevateBio Company and Commercial Updates

Achieved year-over-year revenue growth for the sixth consecutive year

Maintained strong cash position with multiple years of operating runway

Supported 18 preclinical and clinical-stage programs across its contract manufacturing portfolio and partnered therapeutic pipeline

Bolstered its leadership team to accelerate revenue growth, expand partnerships, and advance the Company’s genetic medicine capabilities with the appointments of Chris Murphy as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, and Larry Lockwood as Chief Commercial Officer

BaseCamp cGMP Manufacturing and Process Development

ElevateBio BaseCamp® is the Company’s genetic medicine process development and cGMP manufacturing business that provides the tools, expertise, and turnkey scale to bring advanced therapies from concept to commercialization. Notable accomplishments in 2025 include:

Achieved 98% manufacturing batch success rate across cell therapy, viral vector, and mRNA batches

Received Initiative for Certification of Manufacturing Capabilities (ICMC™) certification from Dark Horse Consulting to certify ElevateBio’s compliant, scalable, and commercial manufacturing capabilities for advanced therapies using U.S. and E.U. commercial-level evaluation standards

Advanced genetic medicine supply capabilities to support partners across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia

Supported a growing number of programs in late-stage development nearing commercialization, including CMC regulatory strategy and submission writing for BLAs

Completed or initiated nearly 10 technology transfers, spanning multiple therapeutic areas including autoimmune disease, oncology, rare diseases, and vaccines

Added mRNA to its GMP-grade manufacturing capabilities, expanding the modalities BaseCamp can support across diverse therapeutic approaches

Expanded the manufacturing capacity at its flagship BaseCamp facility in Waltham, MA, by 30%, adding multiple large, Grade B advanced therapy manufacturing suites

Completed the shell construction for a new BaseCamp facility in Pittsburgh, PA, with full construction anticipated to be completed in Q4 2026 and operational in 2027

Evaluated more than 10 emerging technologies through ElevateBio's Emerging Technology Lab, including automated cell processing platforms, microfluidics-based systems, and novel delivery methods, advancing manufacturing capabilities across the entire cell, gene and mRNA therapy product lifecycle



Life Edit Gene Editing Technologies and R&D

ElevateBio Life Edit® is the Company’s gene editing technologies and R&D business, focused on building the world's largest gene editing toolbox to expand addressable diseases and open a new frontier of medicine. Notable accomplishments in 2025 include:

Expanded Life Edit’s gene editing toolbox to include epigenetic editing and targeted insertion modalities, adding to the Company’s nuclease editing, base editing, and reverse transcriptase (RT) editing technologies

Earned milestone payments for continued advancement of therapeutic programs in ongoing R&D collaborations, validating the Company’s partnership-driven approach to developing innovative genetic medicines

Optimized therapeutic discovery and development timelines via generative artificial intelligence (AI), powered by protein language models trained on experimental data generated from Life Edit’s collection of natural and synthetic CRISPR enzymes, including: Accelerated target selection to proof-of-concept for target editing from nine months to three months Applied AI approaches to successfully generate two million unique deaminase sequences, enabling accelerated discovery of novel base editors

Demonstrated robust therapeutic applications of multiple editing modalities and delivery methods including: Increased potency and specificity of editing systems through protein engineering efforts, narrowing base editor windows while minimizing off-target effects Achieved high potency base editing in the liver delivered via a proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) in non-human primates, resulting in greater than 70% reduction of target protein expression Achieved RT editing gene correction of a liver target (~30%) in murine models





