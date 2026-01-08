Korro to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. ET). Todd Chappell, Chief Operating Officer, and Loic Vincent, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will also be participating at the conference.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for both rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process, enabling a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

