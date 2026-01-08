Beyond Oil Appoints Dganit Kramer to Advisory Board, Strengthening Commercial Execution and Governance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announces the appointment of Dganit Kramer to its Advisory Board.

Ms. Kramer joins Giora Bardea, former CEO and President of the Strauss Group; Daniel Birnbaum, former CEO of SodaStream; and Arie Halperin, the current members of the Advisory Board, further strengthening Beyond Oil’s leadership as the Company advances its transition into a global, sales-driven commercial organization.

Leadership Focused on Quality Execution, Scale, and Account Management Excellence

Dganit Kramer is a highly respected executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across telecommunications, technology, and complex, multi-entity organizations. She is widely recognized for driving operational excellence, improving profitability, and building structured management systems that support large-scale commercial growth.

Ms. Kramer has served in senior executive roles across Israel’s leading telecommunications groups, where she oversaw marketing, business strategy, and large customer account operations. In her most recent executive role, she served as Deputy CEO of Partner Communications Group, where her leadership contributed to a significant increase in net profit and a double-digit improvement in business performance.

Previously, Ms. Kramer served concurrently as Deputy CEO of Yes, Pelephone, and Bezeq International all part of the Bezeq Group, managing approximately 4,000 employees and representing the group before boards of directors, labour unions, and regulatory authorities. During her tenure with the Bezeq Group, she led cross-organizational efficiency initiatives that generated hundreds of millions of shekels in cost savings.

Ms. Kramer has also led major digital transformation initiatives, including enterprise-wide CRM implementations and the advancement of digital and innovation channels across large consumer platforms.

Building Scalable Systems for Global Customer and Distributor Management

Ms. Kramer brings deep expertise in managing complex, high-volume customer and partner account portfolios. Her experience in building disciplined account management frameworks, performance measurement systems, and cross-functional execution models will support Beyond Oil as it scales globally.

In her role on the Advisory Board, Ms. Kramer will assist Beyond Oil in developing a scalable, structured system to manage active accounts across end customers and distributors, enabling operational excellence, consistent service levels, and repeatable commercial success as the Company expands into new markets.

Recognition and Governance Experience

Ms. Kramer has been recognized consistently for her leadership and influence in the Israeli business sector, including selection among Globes’ Most Influential Women during the period of 2022–2024, reflecting her sustained executive impact over multiple years.

She is a graduate of the Directors Course at Reichman University and brings extensive experience working with boards and senior management teams in highly regulated environments.

Dganit Kramer comments:

“Beyond Oil is at a pivotal stage, moving from innovation into global commercial execution. I see a company with a compelling value proposition and strong momentum, now focused on building the systems required to support scale. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and contribute my experience in operational execution, account management, and organizational discipline as Beyond Oil rolls out its solution globally.”

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments:

“Dganit brings a rare combination of operational leadership, profitability focus, and deep expertise in managing large-scale customer and partner ecosystems. As we expand globally, building disciplined systems to manage active end-customer and distributor accounts is critical to our success. Dganit’s experience will play an important role in helping Beyond Oil scale with excellence and consistency.”

Advisory Board Supporting Beyond Oil’s Next Growth Phase

The Advisory Board will play a central role as Beyond Oil transitions from:

Pilot-driven startup → Sales-driven commercial organization

Local deployments → Global system for scale and replication

Founders-led processes → Operational excellence across markets

Early-stage traction → Sustained year-over-year growth

The Advisory Board works closely with senior management to guide strategy, organizational structure, distributor systems, operational readiness, and long-term value creation.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.



Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

