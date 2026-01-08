Coralogix Announces U.S. Department of Education Sponsorship for FedRAMP® Authorization

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix , the leading full-stack observability platform, today announced that the U.S. Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid will serve as the official sponsoring agency for the company’s pursuit of a FedRAMP Moderate authorization. Coralogix will be the first AI observability platform to achieve this milestone.

Upon earning this certification, Coralogix will be approved to provide U.S. federal agencies with its secure AI-powered observability platform, which delivers real-time visibility into all AI applications. By offering comprehensive, real-time insights into AI performance, quality, security, and governance within a single platform, Coralogix will empower agencies to accelerate AI adoption and manage AI agents with confidence.

As federal agencies increasingly adopt AI-driven analytics and multicloud strategies, the need for secure, centralized oversight has never been greater. Unlike other AI observability vendors, Coralogix reviews the content of the user and the AI to determine whether, for example, an exchange contains toxicity, the AI is hallucinating, or a bad actor is trying to breach the chatbot to steal data. By consolidating capabilities that typically require up to ten separate solutions, Coralogix’s platform will allow agencies to do more with less, delivering efficiency, security, and measurable savings for government sector customers.

Coralogix recently launched Olly, the first autonomous observability agent that identifies and resolves production issues in real time. Olly analyzes telemetry data and provides clear, evidence-backed answers without prompts. Unlike AI assistants that only respond to commands, Olly acts as a proactive intelligence layer, anticipating problems, adapting to context, and evolving with users. It works like an engineering teammate, deciding what to analyze, running queries, explaining its decisions, and suggesting next steps.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Education-Federal Student Aid office for its trust and sponsorship of our platform,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix. “Coralogix is committed to bringing U.S. federal agencies a streamlined, secure solution that simplifies operations and accelerates decision-making, so they can focus on delivering results rather than managing complexity.”

FedRAMP is a federal program providing a standardized, reusable approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings. Its certification process involves a thorough review of a solution’s data protection, governance, and cloud security practices. In collaboration with the FCC and coordination with the FedRAMP Program Management Office, Coralogix has finished all preliminary requirements and is on track to achieve FedRAMP certification within the next year.