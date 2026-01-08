First Orion Partners with Deutsche Telekom to Launch Branded Calling to Combat Call Fraud in Germany

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion, a leading provider of branded calling solutions, today announced a new go-to-market collaboration with Deutsche Telekom to introduce branded calling services to enterprise customers across Germany. Through this initiative, Deutsche Telekom will offer First Orion’s branded calling solution to its business customers, enabling companies to display a verified brand identity directly on a customer’s mobile device when placing calls over Deutsche Telekom’s network.

The collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing trust in voice communications across the German market. Given the continuous rise of fraudulent and unwanted calls, First Orion’s INFORM Branded Calling enables enterprises to increase answer rates, enhance customer confidence, and deliver more transparent and engaging call experiences — directly embedded in Deutsche Telekom’s high-quality network environment.

“This milestone creates a strong foundation for expanding branded calling in Germany,” said Temim Nawaf Adwan, EMEA Managing Director at First Orion. “We look forward to helping German businesses strengthen customer trust and engagement through branded calling and setting a new benchmark for secure, transparent, and more effective voice interactions.”

Key Benefits for Deutsche Telekom Enterprise Customers

Deutsche Telekom customers can activate branded calling seamlessly through their existing business communication services. The network-based solution delivers several impactful benefits, including:

Increased answer rates due to trusted, recognizable branding.

Clear call intent displayed upfront to improve customer experience.

Seamless integration into existing enterprise communication systems.

Immediate access to more than 70 million mobile subscribers across Germany.

“At Deutsche Telekom, we ensure that communication remains secure and trustworthy. With branded calling, we create greater trust in telephone customer interactions and deliver real added value to our business customers through better reachability and increased attention. Together, we are now bringing this solution to the German market, fully integrated into the strong network of Deutsche Telekom,” said Marcus Rügge, Vice President Mobile Services, Deutsche Telekom.

Branded Calling is now available to Deutsche Telekom enterprise customers, with broader rollouts planned throughout the year.

