CytomX Therapeutics Announces Business Update and Company Milestones for 2026

- CX-2051 (varsetatug masetecan) Phase 1 Colorectal Cancer expansion data on track for Q1 2026 -

- Varsetatug masetecan (“Varseta-M”) Phase 1 combination study with bevacizumab in Colorectal Cancer to start in Q1 2026 with initial data expected by 1H 2027 -

- Initial CX-801 Masked Interferon-alpha-2b Phase 1 combination data with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in melanoma expected by the end of 2026 -

- Company to present at 44th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14th -

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a leader in the field of masked, conditionally activated biologics, today announced a business update and anticipated milestones for 2026.

“We are excited to build on our transformational progress at CytomX with Varseta-M and will be focused on advancing this novel, potential first-in-class ADC towards a registrational study in late-line CRC. Varseta-M was specifically designed to address a broad, unselected CRC patient population based on the universally high and uniform expression of EpCAM. The promising initial clinical activity we have presented to date in Phase 1 dose escalation underscore this potential. We look forward to providing CRC Phase 1 expansion data later this quarter,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX.

Dr. McCarthy continued, “Given our highly encouraging start in late line CRC we aim to move rapidly towards a potentially registrational trial and advance Varseta-M into earlier lines of CRC treatment to maximize impact in this area of high unmet medical need. We also plan to capitalize on our platform leadership by progressing our broader pipeline of PROBODY® Therapeutics, including our masked interferon-alpha-2b program, CX-801, in combination with KEYTRUDA® in advanced melanoma.”

Clinical Program Updates and 2026 Milestones:

Varsetatug masetecan (EpCAM PROBODY Topo-1 ADC, CX-2051)

Varseta-M Phase 1 dose expansions across the 7.2 mg/kg, 8.6 mg/kg, and 10 mg/kg doses, administered every three weeks (Q3W) are ongoing with a focus on selecting a dose or doses for a potential registrational study in advanced CRC.

Total Phase 1 study enrollment is projected to reach approximately 100 patients by the planned Varseta-M Phase 1 update in Q1 2026.

The Company aims to align with the FDA in 2026 on a potential registrational study design for Varseta-M monotherapy in advanced CRC.

A Phase 1 Varseta-M combination study with bevacizumab in CRC is expected to start in Q1 2026, data from which is intended to inform potential late-phase development in earlier lines of CRC.

Initiation of Phase 1 expansion cohort(s) in additional indications is planned for 2H 2026.



CX-801 (PROBODY Interferon alpha-2b)

The CX-801 Phase 1 study is ongoing with a focus in advanced melanoma. CX-801 monotherapy dose escalation has reached the fourth dose level.

CX-801 monotherapy has been well tolerated at dose levels exceeding the approved dose of unmasked IFNα2b. 1

In May 2025, Phase 1 dose escalation of CX-801 in combination with KEYTRUDA ® was initiated. Dose escalation of CX-801 in combination with KEYTRUDA ® is currently enrolling the 2 nd dose level.

was initiated. Dose escalation of CX-801 in combination with KEYTRUDA is currently enrolling the 2 dose level. CX-801 monotherapy biomarker data in advanced melanoma patients were presented at the 2025 Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting that support CX-801’s mechanism of action and the ongoing combination study with KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab).

(pembrolizumab). Initial clinical data for CX-801 in combination with KEYTRUDA® in advanced melanoma is anticipated by the end of 2026.



KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA

CytomX JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation

Dr. Sean McCarthy will present at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026, at 9 a.m. PST. Participants may access the live webcast of the conference call from the Events and Presentations page of CytomX’s website at https://ir.cytomx.com/events-and-presentations.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel conditionally activated, masked biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. By pioneering a novel pipeline of localized biologics, powered by its PROBODY® therapeutic platform, CytomX’s vision is to create safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engagers, and immune modulators such as cytokines. CytomX’s clinical-stage pipeline includes varsetatug masetecan (formerly CX-2051) and CX-801. Varseta-M is a masked, conditionally activated ADC directed toward epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), armed with a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor payload and was discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie. EpCAM is a highly expressed but previously undruggable tumor antigen due to expression on normal tissues. Varseta-M is designed to open a therapeutic window for this high potential target and deliver meaningful anti-cancer activity in solid tumors, including CRC. CX-801 is a masked interferon alpha-2b PROBODY® cytokine with broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Regeneron and Moderna. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

