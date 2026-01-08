Pentec Health Acquires Hartley Medical, Advancing Intrathecal Pain and Implanted Pump Management

Boothwyn, PA., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pentec Health, Inc. (Pentec) today announced the acquisition of Hartley Medical Center Pharmacy, LLC (Hartley Medical), a nationally recognized compounding pharmacy focused on the sterile compounding of intrathecal (IT) medications used to treat chronic pain and spasticity. Hartley Medical will continue operating from its Long Beach, California 503A pharmacy. Founding member and owner William Stuart will remain with the organization as General Manager.

For more than 30 years, Hartley Medical has worked with interventional pain physicians across the United States. The pharmacy maintains an exclusive focus on providing outsourced pharmacy services including the sterile compounding of medications used in implanted pump therapy and operates with a disciplined approach to quality, precision, compliance, and safety. Hartley utilizes advanced processes that exceed applicable USP <797> standards, and a specialized staff dedicated to intrathecal therapies.

“This is a strong strategic fit for both organizations,” said Matthew Deans, Chief Executive Officer of Pentec Health. “Hartley brings deep expertise in sterile compounding for intrathecal therapies. Combined with Pentec’s national pharmacy and nursing services, revenue cycle management, and market access, this allows us to support physicians and patients with a more integrated approach to care delivery while helping reduce administrative complexity and improving site-of-care flexibility.”

Hartley Medical, now a Pentec company, provides comprehensive pharmacy services for physicians that manage implanted drug delivery pumps in the office setting. This model complements Pentec’s existing approach to implanted pump management in the home, allowing physicians to choose the site of care that makes the most sense for each patient. Together, the two organizations offer an integrated approach and total solution that brings medication preparation, nursing care, and administrative support under Pentec.

By aligning outsourced pharmacy services with clinical care and administrative support, the combined organization is designed to streamline therapy management for physician practices. Hartley Medical will continue operations out of its Long Beach pharmacy, supporting both existing customers as well as new customers of the combined company.

“Compounding sterile intrathecal medications demands consistency, precision, and trust,” said William Stuart, Owner of Hartley Medical. “Physicians rely on Hartley because we have deep respect for this therapy and hold ourselves to a very high standard. Joining Pentec allows us to preserve who we are while expanding the support ecosystem around intrathecal care. We’re excited about what this means for physicians, patients, and the intrathecal community as a whole.”

Together, Pentec and Hartley bring an integrated approach to intrathecal therapy, spanning medication preparation, clinical care, and administrative support. The combined model is intended to support the evolving needs of physicians and patients managing implanted pump therapy into the future.

“This represents an important step forward in how chronic pain and implanted pump management can be supported,” Deans added. “Our focus remains on disciplined operations, quality care, and reducing unnecessary barriers for physicians and patients.”

About Pentec Health

Pentec Health is a leader in specialty pharmacy, infusion services, and DME distribution, committed to solving and simplifying complex care challenges to better meet patient and provider needs. Accredited by the Joint Commission and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, with distinctions in Specialty Care Nurse Fellowship, Pentec Health delivers exceptional results through unique solutions, technical expertise, and clinical collaboration. Our proven delivery models reduce administrative burdens and help improve patient outcomes. Pentec Health serves more than 11,000 patients living with complex medical conditions, with care provided nationwide by over 350 clinicians. For additional information, please visit PentecHealth.com.