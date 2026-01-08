Kepler Fusion Technologies Unveils New CEO Interview Highlighting Progress and Vision for Its Proprietary Fusion Power Platform

Fusion platform positioned for military, commercial, residential, and remote deployments via power purchase agreements.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF” or the “Company”), together with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. (“Kepler”), announced the release of a new interview with Brent Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of Kepler Fusion Technologies. His insights bring unparalleled expertise to the Company’s strategic initiatives and underscore its commitment to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity.

In the discussion, Nelson highlighted his career and where he hopes to take the company in 2026, "Our goal is to have a fully operational 100‑megawatt unit by the end of 2026, ready to connect to the grid in partnership with a utility we’re already working with here in North Texas. We use the same type of infrastructure found in solar and wind power systems. The capacitor banks, transformers, and inverters that utilities already rely on are essentially plug‑and‑play with our platform.”

In terms of where he thinks the Company can thrive, he stated, “We provide power as a service, selling electricity on a per‑kilowatt basis. Our pricing is more than competitive with hydropower and all other major energy sources. We’re not focused on last‑mile delivery, that remains the role of the utilities. Our job is to supply power directly to the grid, and there are many locations across the country where we can do that at highly competitive prices while maintaining strong margins. Nelson continued, “We’ve also engaged with organizations ranging from the Department of Defense to NASA, as well as remote island communities that need efficient, affordable, and low‑maintenance power solutions. With applications across industrial, commercial, residential, and military sectors, and the margins our model can achieve, we believe we represent a highly compelling opportunity for the investing public.”

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is a Delaware corporation that has recently completed a comprehensive corporate reset, achieving full OTC Markets compliance, eliminating toxic debt, and restoring a clean governance and capital structure. The Company is focused on disciplined execution of strategic transactions designed to enhance long-term shareholder value. Renewal Fuels also owns MicroCap Advisors, its wholly owned advisory subsidiary supporting corporate development and acquisition activities. For more information visit: www.renewalfuels.net

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy company developing a compact, aneutronic fusion power system designed for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure-scale deployment. The Company’s Texatron™ platform is engineered to deliver clean, continuous, emission-free electricity through distributed deployment and long-term contracted arrangements.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

