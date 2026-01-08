StoneX Announces Strategic Partnership with Enhanced Digital Group and Leads Series A Funding Round

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. ("StoneX"; NASDAQ: SNEX) and Enhanced Digital Group Inc. ("EDG") announced today that StoneX Digital, a division of StoneX, and EDG have entered into a strategic partnership to expand the scope and sophistication of their respective digital asset offerings. As part of the strategic partnership, StoneX has participated in and led EDG’s Series A funding round, acquiring a minority stake in the company.

StoneX continues to innovate at the intersection of traditional and digital asset brokerage services, enabling clients to express their investment strategies seamlessly through ETFs, futures, and native digital tokens. EDG is a premier provider of bespoke OTC derivatives treasury solutions and structured products for digital assets. The creation of a partnership between StoneX and EDG opens access for each firm to leverage the strengths and depth of the other's expertise.

This partnership aligns the unique strengths of both organizations. StoneX will draw upon the deep expertise of EDG’s team, backed by over 100 years of combined cross-asset derivatives experience-to offer digital asset options trading and structured products to its institutional client base. EDG will leverage StoneX’s robust digital asset spot and futures offering, enabling the firm to deliver more holistic treasury management and solutions to its clients.

StoneX Digital launched in June of 2022 with a mission to provide institutional clients with sophisticated digital asset trading tools and market access. As financial institutions turn to regulated, established entities for their digital asset needs, StoneX's robust product portfolio and geographical scale deliver the security and reliability that the market demands.

EDG was founded by Chris Bae and Chet Sennik in 2021 to expand access to digital financial assets. EDG's mission to develop bespoke structured solutions for digital assets in traditional formats aligns well with StoneX Digital's goal of offering both digital asset access and traditional investment products to their clients. By enhancing product development across both traditional financial services and crypto-native firms, an EDG-StoneX Digital partnership promises greater sophistication in crypto derivative trading solutions.

Brian Mulcahy, CEO of StoneX Digital, commented:

“StoneX continues to prove its willingness to innovate in support of its global client base. Within StoneX Digital, the goal remains: enable clients to safely and securely integrate a new asset class. By removing friction wherever possible and adding depth and breadth to our product offerings, StoneX Digital and StoneX Group continue to support client growth. This partnership will expedite our time to market to deliver a more robust suite of digital asset products to our institutional clients.”

Eric Rose, Head of Digital Asset Execution, StoneX Digital, said:

“As demand for digital asset-structured solutions continues to grow globally, our partnership with EDG will enable StoneX and StoneX Digital clients to have greater access to digital markets and to manage risk efficiently in this nascent asset class.”

Chris Bae, CEO of EDG, states:

“We are proud to have StoneX lead our Series A and to partner with an institution of its stature. StoneX’s breadth and depth strengthens our ability to deliver derivative solutions to the digital asset class. As the industry matures, this is the type of investment and partnership that speaks to the evolving intersection of traditional finance and digital assets.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The company strives to be its clients' trusted partner, providing its network, products, and services to help them pursue business opportunities, manage market risks, make informed investment decisions, and improve their business performance.

A Fortune 50 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 5,400+ employees serve over 80,000+ commercial, institutional, and payments clients, as well as more than 260,000 retail accounts, across more than 80 offices on six continents. Further information is available at www.stonex.com.

About Enhanced Digital Group

Enhanced Digital Group (EDG) is a leading provider of structured products and derivative solutions in the digital asset space. Designed to bring greater sophistication to trading strategies, EDG provides institutions with structured products that meet the suitability requirements of a diverse crypto client base. EDG emphasizes transparency and operational integrity across all stages of business, from initial product offerings and risk management to hedging instruments. For more information, please visit www.enhanceddigital.group.

For press inquiries contact Jonathan Kay at Jonathan.Kay@stonex.com



Cryptocurrency is a digital representation of value that functions as a medium of exchange, a unit of account, or a store of value, but it does not have legal tender status. Cryptocurrencies are sometimes exchanged for government backed currencies (known as fiat) or other currencies around the world, but they are not generally backed or supported by any government or central bank. Their value is completely derived by market forces of supply and demand, and they are more volatile than traditional currencies. Cryptocurrencies are not covered by either FDIC or SIPC insurance. Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the state, federal, or international level may adversely affect the use, transfer, exchange, and value of cryptocurrency.

Purchasing cryptocurrencies comes with a number of risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks. In addition, cryptocurrency markets and exchanges may not be regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing. Cryptocurrencies are not regulated by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA, or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

This material contained herein is intended for Institutional and Investment Professional Use Only and may not be distributed to the investing public. The views expressed are those of the author and are current only through the date stated. These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions, and StoneX Group Inc. disclaims any responsibility to update such views. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The StoneX Group Inc. group of companies provides financial services worldwide through its subsidiaries, including physical commodities, securities, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, risk management, global payments and foreign exchange products in accordance with applicable law in the jurisdictions where services are provided. StoneX Digital LLC (“SXD”) is a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. and is dedicated to providing institutional clients with access to multiple products and services for digital assets. SXD is not a registered broker-dealer or futures commission merchant subject to federal securities or commodity regulations and does not solicit securities or futures. SXD seeks to provide institutional clients the flexibility and tools to interact with markets on their terms and enable them to trade cryptocurrencies.