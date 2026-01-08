Renexxion Ireland Ltd. Announces Issuance of Sixth New U.S. Patent Covering New Naronapride Trihydrate Formulation, Dosage Forms, and Treatment of GI Disorders

ROSCREA, Ireland, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renexxion Ireland Limited ("Renexxion"), a private biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in gastrointestinal ("GI") disorders, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") has granted its sixth U.S. patent for naronapride. The patent (Patent No. 12,391,684) encompasses pharmaceutical composition having a trihydrate form of naronapride and related dosage forms and methods of use for treating a range of GI disorders.

"This patent reflects the strength of our science and continued focus on building meaningful intellectual property around naronapride," said Dr. Pascal Druzgala, PhD, Co-founder, Director and Chief Scientific Officer of Renexxion. "By expanding protection for a new formulation and related dosage forms, we are strengthening our ability to support development; with the ultimate goal of delivering improved options for patients who need superior treatments for debilitating GI conditions."

The sixth patent covers a pharmaceutical composition containing a trihydrate crystal form of naronapride and dosage forms of the composition. It also covers methods of use across a range of GI disorders, including gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), functional dyspepsia and functional motility disorders, gastroparesis, paralytic and post-operative ileus, nausea and emesis, heartburn, intestinal pseudo obstruction, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), constipation, enteral feeding intolerance (EFI), esophagitis, gastritis, megacolon, gastrointestinal stasis, and abomasal emptying defect.

"This patent supports Renexxion’s development strategy for naronapride across a broad range of GI disorders," said Dr. Peter Milner, M.D., FACC, Chairman and CEO of Renexxion. "We remain focused on advancing naronapride to market, for patients who continue to face significant unmet medical needs and limited safe and effective treatment options."

This pharmaceutical composition, dosage form, and treatment method patent is part of a comprehensive IP portfolio covering naronapride, Renexxion's lead compound and a potential best-in-class, orally administered pan-GI prokinetic agent. Patents are also being sought in other countries, including in Europe, Japan, and Greater China.

About Naronapride:

Naronapride is Renexxion Ireland's flagship program for gastrointestinal disorders, developed to address critical unmet needs in both the upper and lower GI tract. It is a dual acting agent with serotonin 5 HT4 receptor agonist and dopamine D2 receptor antagonist effects, designed for minimal systemic absorption with local activity in the gut lumen to help optimize efficacy and safety. Naronapride has completed five Phase 2 clinical studies to date, including the most recent global Phase 2b study in gastroparesis; full study readout is expected in Q1 2026. A Phase 2b study in proton pump inhibitor non-responsive symptomatic gastroesophageal reflux disease ("PPI nrsGERD") is anticipated to launch over the next 12 months. Renexxion is also preparing for Phase 3 trials in chronic idiopathic constipation ("CIC").

About Renexxion Ireland:

Renexxion Ireland Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of California based Renexxion, Inc., is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative treatments for GI disorders. In addition to developing its lead product candidate, naronapride, Renexxion Ireland is advancing a research program focused on developing drug candidates for inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD") through novel protein drug conjugates.

For further information on Renexxion Ireland, please visit: http://www.rnexltd.ie.

Media Inquiries:

Press@rnexltd.ie

+353 61 539121