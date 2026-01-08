California Resources Corporation and Los Angeles Rams Score in Carbon Management Initiative

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) and the Los Angeles Rams today celebrated the first year of their “Football Without the Footprint” partnership, an innovative carbon management initiative designed to reduce and offset the team’s carbon emissions. The partnership demonstrates a tangible path toward decarbonization while delivering local environmental and community benefits.

CRC has advanced projects across Los Angeles that have been independently certified to reduce carbon emissions and generate high-integrity environmental products. In 2025, CRC analyzed the Rams’ energy use and travel-related emissions to develop a portfolio of high-integrity environmental products, which were retired on the Rams’ behalf to represent verified emissions reductions and to help offset the team’s carbon footprint. This partnership marks the Rams as the first NFL team in California to purchase locally sourced credits.

Key accomplishments from year one include:

Reducing emissions from team travel: CRC delivered MiQ-certified low-carbon crude oil certificates from its local production equal to the jet fuel consumed by the Rams for away-game travel. As the carbon intensity of this production is 54% lower than the California average, the certificates represent a reduction of upstream emissions from jet fuel.

CRC delivered MiQ-certified low-carbon crude oil certificates from its local production equal to the jet fuel consumed by the Rams for away-game travel. As the carbon intensity of this production is 54% lower than the California average, the certificates represent a reduction of upstream emissions from jet fuel. Sustainable operations at home: CRC delivered MiQ-certified low-carbon natural gas certificates from its local production equal to the team’s facility consumption, achieving MiQ’s most stringent Grade A rating for methane intensity (less than 0.05%).

CRC delivered MiQ-certified low-carbon natural gas certificates from its local production equal to the team’s facility consumption, achieving MiQ’s most stringent Grade A rating for methane intensity (less than 0.05%). High-integrity carbon offsets: CRC delivered carbon credits from its industrial emissions avoidance project in Huntington Beach, which voluntarily and permanently prevents oil and gas production. These credits were evaluated by BeZero Carbon, an independent carbon credit ratings agency, and received an ex ante rating of “A.pre” with very low project execution risk, demonstrating high integrity.

CRC delivered carbon credits from its industrial emissions avoidance project in Huntington Beach, which voluntarily and permanently prevents oil and gas production. These credits were evaluated by BeZero Carbon, an independent carbon credit ratings agency, and received an ex ante rating of “A.pre” with very low project execution risk, demonstrating high integrity. Supporting local ecosystems: CRC sourced credits from a forestry project benefiting the Colorado River Basin, which supplies more than a third of Southern California’s drinking water.

Beyond emissions reductions, “Football Without the Footprint” engages fans and local communities to raise awareness of carbon management while advancing a sustainable energy future, one that aims to provide responsibly produced local energy, and deliver meaningful benefits to California communities.

“The Rams are a fantastic partner, committed to supporting local, low-carbon solutions that directly benefit our shared community,” said Francisco Leon, CRC President and CEO. “This first year demonstrates that professional sports can lead the way in decarbonization while driving positive environmental and social impact.”

“We are thrilled with the progress we’ve seen during the first year of this initiative,” said Jason Griffiths, Senior Vice President, Partnerships, Los Angeles Rams. “Working with CRC, we are implementing innovative carbon management solutions that align the team’s operations with the priorities of our communities and fans.”

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions-reducing projects. For more information, please visit crc.com.

About Carbon TerraVault

Carbon TerraVault (CTV), CRC’s carbon management business, is developing services to capture, transport and permanently store CO 2 for its customers. CTV is engaged in a series of proposed CCS projects to inject CO 2 captured from industrial sources into depleted reservoirs deep underground for permanent sequestration. For more information, visit carbonterravault.com.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since their founding in 1937, have garnered three World Championships and sent 30 of their members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to being a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA. For more information, visit www.therams.com and follow the Rams' social media channels.

