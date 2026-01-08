Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Receives Prestigious Ranking on Forbes 2026 List of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare and difficult-to-treat diseases, today announced its inclusion in Forbes' esteemed list of America's Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for the year 2026. Catalyst has ranked an impressive 11 out of 100 companies on the list.

“We are honored to once again be recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies for 2026,” said Rich Daly, President and CEO, Catalyst. “Our accomplishments over the past year reflect the unwavering dedication of all our employees and our unwavering commitment to the rare disease patient communities we serve.”

To compile the list, Forbes used data from FactSet to find 621 companies with a market value between $300 million and $5 billion that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, royalty trusts and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that have been public for less than one year. The top 100 stocks were ranked based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the last five years available, with more weight given to the last 12 months of data. All data is as of October 31, 2025.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPRX), is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare diseases. With a proven track record of bringing life-changing treatments to the market, we focus on in-licensing, commercializing, and developing innovative therapies. Guided by our deep commitment to patient care, we prioritize accessibility, ensuring patients receive the care they need through a comprehensive suite of support services designed to provide seamless access and ongoing assistance. Catalyst maintains a well-established U.S. presence, which remains the cornerstone of our commercial strategy, while continuously evaluating strategic opportunities to expand our global footprint. Catalyst, headquartered in Coral Gables, Fla., has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Most Successful Company in 2023, 2024, and 2025, and on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list as one of North America’s Fastest-Growing Companies.

