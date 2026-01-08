More Than a North American Debut: DDPAI Brings a Vision Beyond Dashcams to CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDPAI, a global innovator in smart dashcam technology, officially made its North American debut at CES 2026, marking a key milestone in the brand’s global expansion. Under the theme “Beyond Dashcams, Enrich Car Lifestyle,” DDPAI presents its vision of redefining dashcams—not just as recording tools, but as intelligent companions that enhance safety, convenience, and everyday car-related experiences.

Visit DDPAI at CES 2026: NORTH HALL, Booth #10155.

“Our appearance at CES 2026 is more than a debut; it represents our commitment to North American drivers,” said Leo Luo, CEO of DDPAI. “With products trusted in over 120 markets worldwide, we are excited to bring our latest innovations to this region and redefine what users can expect from intelligent vehicle imaging systems.”





A Glimpse into the Future: 360° Eye

At the center of DDPAI’s CES showcase was its 360° Eye dashcam concept, offering visitors hands-on experience with an immersive, all-around road vision system. Powered by a fisheye-based panoramic approach, the concept demonstrated how expanded field-of-view can eliminate blind spots while opening new possibilities for smarter recording and more engaging car-related experiences.

Visitors experienced how the panoramic system extends traditional dashcam use—from safety documentation to more expressive and immersive car-life recording—offering a clear preview of DDPAI’s future direction in intelligent imaging.





Alongside the panoramic concept, DDPAI also demonstrated its AI SmartSearch feature, enabling users to quickly locate specific events without manually reviewing hours of footage—highlighting how AI can meaningfully improve everyday usability.





Proven Products, Real Market Success

In addition to its concept showcase, DDPAI presented its flagship and core product lineup, highlighting solutions already validated by strong global market performance. Among the products on display, Z90 Master, DDPAI’s flagship dashcam, emerged as the centerpiece of the exhibition. Designed for users seeking top-tier imaging performance and advanced intelligence, Z90 Master represents DDPAI’s highest imaging standard to date.





During CES 2026, Z90 Master received strong recognition from leading technology media outlets, including Digital Trends, Trusted Reviews, and SlashGear, earning positive reviews and industry awards for its imaging quality, feature set, and overall user experience. This recognition further reinforces DDPAI’s competitive strength in the high-end dashcam segment.





In addition to Z90 Master, DDPAI also showcased Z60 Pro and N5 Pro, forming a well-structured product lineup that addresses diverse premium user needs while maintaining consistent quality and reliability.

Beyond Recording: Enriching Car Lifestyle

DDPAI’s CES presence extended beyond product displays. Through its concept demonstrations and proven product lineup, the brand delivered a clear message: dashcams are evolving. By combining advanced imaging, AI intelligence, and thoughtful design, DDPAI aims to enrich how people experience safety, interaction, and everyday moments connected to their cars.





About DDPAI

Founded in 2013, DDPAI is a global leader in smart dashcam innovation, dedicated to enhancing safety, convenience, and enjoyment through intelligent imaging and AI technology. DDPAI products are sold in over 120 countries and regions, trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide.

Media Inquiry:

DDPAI Global Marketing Department

marketing@ddpai.com

www.ddpai.com



