House of Doge Announces Strategic Tripartite Partnership to Support Dogecoin Ecosystem Expansion and RWA Initiatives in Japan

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, today announced a strategic partnership framework with abc Co., Ltd. and ReYuu Japan Inc.. The framework is intended to support future collaboration focused on expanding the Dogecoin ecosystem and advancing real-world asset (RWA) initiatives, with an initial emphasis on Japan.

The agreement outlines areas of potential cooperation that leverage the strengths of each party to support the growth and development of the Dogecoin ecosystem. Potential areas of collaboration include:

Supporting the promotion and adoption of gold asset-backed stablecoins

Regulatory support for listing RWA tokens under Japan’s “green list” framework

Establishing a joint fund within the Dogecoin ecosystem

Promoting democratization of next-generation Web3 through real-world use cases

“This partnership reflects our continued focus on supporting thoughtful, real-world expansion of the Dogecoin ecosystem,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “Japan represents a natural and culturally aligned market for Dogecoin given its strong embrace of digital innovation and we are pleased to explore opportunities alongside abc and ReYuu Japan that support responsible innovation, real-world utility, and long-term ecosystem growth.”

ReYuu Japan supports business development and localization efforts in the Japanese market, while abc contributes expertise in token-economy design, smart-contract development, and regulatory alignment, with a focus on RWA and compliant Web3 integration. Together, these capabilities support the localized and responsible expansion of Dogecoin-related initiatives in the Japanese market.

House of Doge continues to support the expansion of the Dogecoin ecosystem through infrastructure investment, strategic partnerships, and real-world integrations across key international markets. This partnership framework reflects House of Doge’s broader effort to work with regionally aligned partners to explore practical applications of Dogecoin and related Web3 technologies, while supporting dogecoin ecosystem growth and long-term sustainability.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale. For more information, visit www.houseofdoge.com .