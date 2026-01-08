Behavioral Labs Inc. (BLINC) and Samsung Partner to Deliver Dynamic Software Solutions

CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Labs Inc. (BLINC) today announced a new partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc. to develop dynamic software solutions that strengthen Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT), the company’s cutting-edge content management ecosystem. The partnership combines Samsung’s industry-leading display hardware and VXT solution with BLINC’s innovative software capabilities to deliver powerful, intuitive, and scalable digital signage solutions for businesses across industries.

The first collaboration between Samsung and BLINC is the launch of Utilix, an intelligent, rule-based content management tool that empowers brands to effortlessly design, deploy, and manage large-scale digital signage content across thousands of screens. Utilix allows brands to create multifaceted, data-driven content that responds to variables such as time of day, audience demographics, and promotional priorities, delivering the right message to the right audience, at the right time.

“Samsung is a leader in the digital signage industry, and we’re honored to partner with them to bring Utilix to life,” said Jarrett Nasca, CEO of Behavioral Labs Inc. “Our collaboration blends Samsung’s best-in-class display technology with BLINC’s dynamic software architecture, creating a powerful solution that allows brands to connect with their audiences in more meaningful, engaging, and measurable ways.”

Digital signage continues to transform the way businesses communicate. In restaurants, digital menu boards are often the first thing customers see, showcasing vivid food imagery, daily specials, and limited-time offers that enhance both the aesthetic and the customer experience. In retail, digital displays serve as brand storytellers, highlighting products, promotions, and personalized messages that capture attention and drive conversion. Across industries, digital signage represents a new era of adaptive communication, one that blends visual appeal with data-driven intelligence.

“With VXT, Samsung set out to redefine digital content management for our partners and customers,” said Heather Gramcko, Head of Services & Solutions Product Marketing, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Partnering with BLINC allows us to push those boundaries even further. Utilix brings flexible and intuitive content management capabilities that help deliver impactful digital experiences on Samsung’s best-in-class hardware.”

The partnership between Samsung and BLINC marks a significant step forward in the evolution of digital signage, one that empowers brands to think beyond static displays and create immersive, data-enabled visual ecosystems.

About Behavioral Labs Inc. (BLINC)

Behavioral Labs Inc. (BLINC) develops intelligent software solutions that combine behavioral science, data-driven insights, and creative technology to help brands deliver more personalized, dynamic, and effective digital experiences.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States—investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we’re creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

