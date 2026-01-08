Final Call: $1M Investment Opportunity for Deep-Tech Startups as Luminate NY Application Window Closes Jan. 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early-stage technology companies have just four days remaining to secure a spot in Cohort 9 of Luminate NY, the world’s largest business accelerator for technologies enabled by optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI). With applications closing at 11:59 PM EST on January 12, 2026, founders are invited to compete for a share of millions in funding designed to bridge the "valley of death" between laboratory innovation and global commercialization.

Selected startups receive an immediate $100,000 investment upon admission to the six-month program. At the program's conclusion, participants compete for a portion of $2 million in follow-on funding provided through Empire State Development’s Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative.

Fueling the Future of Deep-Tech

Managed by NextCorps, Luminate NY has become a global hub for sectors that rely on OPI, including Quantum Computing, Autonomous Vehicles, Climate Tech, MedTech, and Defense. The program's hybrid model allows for primarily remote participation, with strategic in-person sessions in Rochester, NY, to connect founders with the region's world-class OPI ecosystem.

"Luminate is helping us bridge the gap by providing the mentorship, funding, and connections that make us market-ready," said Dr. Madhav Pulipati, CEO of amPICQ and a member of Luminate Cohort 8.

Tapping into Accelerator Advantages

Dual-Accelerator Access: Through a partnership with Silicon Catalyst, startups in the semiconductor space may participate in both programs simultaneously. Luminate also has a partnership with PhotonDelta to support market expansion into the U.S.

Market Readiness: Participants receive expert technical mentorship, manufacturing roadmap development, and direct introductions to early-adopter customers.

Proven Results: "Luminate provided us with valuable introductions to investors and academic stakeholders... we've refined our approach for the U.S. market," noted Nicolai Walter, CEO and co-founder of Pixel Photonics.





Eligibility and Requirements

Luminate NY will select 10 high-potential companies for Cohort 9, which begins in April 2026. Applicants must:

Have at least two full-time employees.

Be incorporated.

Possess a proven core technology (preferably a working prototype).

Commit to conducting a portion of business operations or manufacturing in the Finger Lakes region for 18 months if follow-on funding is awarded.





The deadline to apply is January 12, 2026. Founders can submit their applications at luminate.org/apply.

For more information about Luminate, visit luminate.org.

For more information about NextCorps, visit nextcorps.org.