Building Intelligence Recaps Strong 2025 Growth and Launches New Platform to Power the Next Era of Temporary Access Management

New York City, NY, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building Intelligence, a global provider of temporary access management systems (i.e, visitor, vehicle and vendor management) for commercial properties, today announced a recap of key 2025 milestones and unveiled its new platform architecture for 2026 — including the launch of its first solution built on the new platform, Real-Time Dashboard, designed for loading dock security and operations teams.

In 2025, Building Intelligence expanded its global footprint and accelerated product innovation, signing 75 new locations across 16 new organizations. The company also launched its newly rearchitected SV3 Vehicle solution for vehicle check-in, access management, and intra-facility tracking, added multiple new certified integrations, along with completing an independent SOC 2 Type II examination, reinforcing its commitment to enterprise-grade security and operational excellence.

Most notably, Building Intelligence completed a successful round of new funding from its Board of Directors along with new and continuing investors, enabling a transformative capital investment in next-generation platform infrastructure.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Building Intelligence — not only in customer growth and product momentum, but in positioning the company for the future,” said Marc Rubner, CEO of Building Intelligence. “With the support of our investors, we made a major investment in our new platform architecture so we can deploy customers faster, scale more efficiently, and deliver a future-proof foundation for innovation.”

Building Intelligence Launches a New Platform for 2026

Beginning in Q1 2026, Building Intelligence will deploy select customers onto a modern, scalable, and future-proof platform designed to support faster onboarding, improved performance, and rapid expansion of new solutions.

Alongside the platform launch, Building Intelligence is announcing the release of its first application built on the new architecture: Real-Time Dashboard – a real time operational control surface for loading dock and delivery management.

Introducing Real-Time Dashboard: Real-Time Delivery and Dock Operations

Building Intelligence’s Real-Time Dashboard enables loading dock security and operations teams to welcome, permit, assign, and track deliveries in real time, supporting secure, efficient same-day operations. Advanced notifications for deliveries and dock assignments help teams coordinate seamlessly, reduce congestion, and keep facilities moving.

Built for complex, high-throughput environments, Real-Time Dashboard is ideal for convention centers, stadiums, arenas, and commercial property loading dock facilities, where real-time visibility and precise coordination are essential.

“Our customers depend on speed, transparency, and secure control in dynamic environments,” added Rubner. “Real-Time Dashboard brings real-time decision-making to the loading dock and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter of solutions on our next-generation platform.”

About Building Intelligence, Inc.

Building Intelligence's mission is to transform building safety and operations by providing integrated security at every point of access. By enhancing the security and efficiency of temporary visitor management, Building Intelligence empowers organizations to mitigate risks, safeguard assets, and maintain operational continuity. Our flagship solution, SV3, gives facility and security managers the power to build a user-configurable solution that can seamlessly enroll vehicles, vendors and visitors, schedule deliveries, and verify drivers. Trusted by the world’s most visible brands, Building Intelligence ensures compliance, efficiency, and trust at every entry.

Press Inquiries

Marc Rubner

Chief Executive Officer

Marc.rubner@buildingintelligence.com

www.BuildingIntelligence.com