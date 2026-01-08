Alliance Entertainment Appoints Jeffrey Smith as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Alliance Authentic™

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT), the world’s largest distributor of vinyl records and a leading curator of physical entertainment products and collectibles, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Smith as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Alliance Authentic™, the company’s newly launched premium platform for authenticated, numbered, investment-grade vinyl collectibles.

Smith joins Alliance Authentic following a highly successful tenure as Vice President of Marketing at Discogs, the world’s largest online marketplace for vinyl collectors. At Discogs, Smith played a central role in transforming the platform into a performance-driven commerce engine, driving substantial revenue growth, expanding global engagement, and deepening Discogs’ position as the definitive destination for vinyl culture and collecting.

“Jeffrey is one of the most respected and proven leaders in the global vinyl ecosystem,” said Jeff Walker, CEO of Alliance Entertainment. “He understands collectors, marketplaces, and how to build trusted, high-performance commerce platforms at scale. As Alliance Authentic moves from launch into growth, Jeffrey brings exactly the combination of cultural credibility, data-driven execution, and leadership we need to accelerate adoption and build a category-defining brand.”

Proven Leader in Vinyl Commerce, Marketing, and Marketplace Growth

During his time at Discogs, Smith led a comprehensive transformation of marketing, demand generation, and brand strategy. His leadership helped drive a dramatic increase in marketing-driven orders, materially improve return on advertising spend, and grow lifecycle and owned-channel revenue into a significant share of total platform sales. He also led major brand repositioning efforts, scaled performance marketing into a core growth engine, and played a key role in strategic partnerships with global retailers, technology companies, and music labels.

Prior to Discogs, Smith founded and led Crash Avenue, a successful independent marketing and public relations agency representing both major and independent record labels and artists. Over more than two decades in music, culture, and commerce, Smith has built teams, launched platforms, and executed campaigns at the intersection of brand, fandom, and transactional marketplaces.

Driving Growth for Alliance Authentic™

As Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Smith will be responsible for building and executing Alliance Authentic’s global growth strategy across direct-to-consumer sales, the peer-to-peer marketplace, retail partnerships, and future category expansions. He will lead brand development, demand generation, lifecycle marketing, strategic partnerships, and go-to-market execution as Alliance Authentic scales its ecosystem of authenticated vinyl collectibles.

“Alliance Authentic is building something genuinely new within record collecting culture, a platform grounded in authenticity, trust, and long-term stewardship,” said Smith. “By working directly with labels and creating a credible framework for owning the records that carry personal and cultural significance, Alliance Authentic brings deeper meaning to the music we truly love, the ones that reflect who we are and why music matters to us. I’m excited to lead this team and help build the definitive marketplace for authenticated vinyl history.”

Strategic Expansion of the Alliance Authentic Leadership Team

Smith’s appointment follows the official launch of Alliance Authentic on January 6, 2026, and represents a key milestone in building the leadership team required to scale the platform globally. His addition underscores Alliance Entertainment’s commitment to scaling Alliance Authentic into a long-term, high-margin growth business within the company’s broader collectibles portfolio.

About Alliance Authentic™

Alliance Authentic™ is a premium collectible platform dedicated to preserving entertainment history through authentic, certified, encapsulated, and individually numbered collectibles. Each release is sourced directly from music labels, studios, and brands, digitally authenticated, and designed for long-term ownership and resale.

Alliance Authentic™

The Ultimate Vinyl Collectible™

Own a Piece of Vinyl History™

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

