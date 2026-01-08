Snail Inc. to Participate in the 2026 ICR Conference from January 12-14, 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be participating in the 2026 ICR Conference from January 12-14, 2026, at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Snail, Inc.’s management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email SNAL@gateway-grp.com.



About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/