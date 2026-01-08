OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS) to Adopt x402 Standard to Unlock AI Agent Revenue for Global Merchants





ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the "Company" or “OwlTing”), a global fintech company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced its plan to integrate with the x402 ecosystem, an open standard introduced by Coinbase designed to enable AI agents to initiate payments natively across the web. By integrating its proprietary OwlPay Checkout solutions1, OwlTing aims to deliver the critical merchant-side infrastructure, enabling businesses to accept and process payments initiated by AI agents.

As AI evolves from passive chatbots to active agents capable of executing complex tasks, the digital economy requires a unified financial layer. While the x402 standard provides AI agents with the capability to "send" payments, the current market lacks a compliant, standardized method for real-world businesses to "receive" them. OwlTing addresses this gap with OwlPay Checkout solutions, which is designed to verify AI-initiated requests and settle funds instantly in regulated digital currencies or fiat currencies within a rigorous compliance framework.

In simple terms, while x402 provides the "digital wallet" for AI agents, OwlTing is building the "digital cash register" for merchants. Without this operational bridge, Agentic Commerce cannot scale.

Imagine a scenario where a coffee roasting business receives an order at 2:00 AM, not from a human manager, but from a café's AI agent detecting low inventory. Using the x402 protocol, the agent initiates a purchase. OwlTing’s infrastructure instantly verifies the payment against the merchant's pre-approved parameters and settles the transaction. This process turns a digital instruction into recognized revenue with minimal human intervention.

“The promise of Agentic Commerce depends on the ability to close the loop between a digital instruction and a physical transaction,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “While x402 provides the universal language for agents to initiate value transfer, OwlPay provides the compliant checkout and settlement layer that businesses require. We are turning AI purchasing power into recognized revenue for merchants.”

“The vision of x402 is to create a web where value moves as freely as information,” added Dan Kim, Vice President of Business Development at Coinbase. “For this ecosystem to grow, it is critical that open standards connect with real-world business infrastructure. We are excited to see builders like OwlTing adopting these standards to help extend the utility of AI agents from simple browsing to future transactions.”

Over the past year, AI-driven traffic to retail websites in the United States surged by over 4,700%2. McKinsey estimates that the transition toward Agentic Commerce could represent up to US$1 trillion in the U.S. B2C retail sector by 20303, with a global opportunity reaching US$3 to 5 trillion as automated shopping and payment flows become part of everyday life.

To capture this volume, trust and compliance are critical. OwlTing is positioned with a mature regulatory footprint, holding Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) in 39 U.S. states4, a VASP license in Europe, and an Electronic Payment Intermediary Service Provider (Banking API) license in Japan, while actively pursuing additional licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, and key Latin American markets. Building on this foundation, OwlTing plans to expand OwlPay Checkout solutions globally, ensuring that as the AI economy accelerates, merchants have the secure financial rails needed to participate in the next generation of global trade.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc.

OBOOK Holdings Inc. is a global fintech company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights statistics, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category in the digital currency sector. The Company’s mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a next-gen payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “likely,” “potential,” “project,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement filed with and declared effective by the SEC and other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov .

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OWLS) Media Relations

pr_office@owlting.com

1 All money transmission services in the United States are provided by OwlTing USA, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2324336), a wholly owned subsidiary of OBOOK Holdings Inc.

2 According to Adobe Data Insights. Please see https://business.adobe.com/blog/generative-ai-powered-shopping-rises-with-traffic-to-retail-sites

3 According to McKinsey Research. Please see https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/quantumblack/our-insights/the-agentic-commerce-opportunity-how-ai-agents-are-ushering-in-a-new-era-for-consumers-and-merchants

4 As of December 2025, OwlTing Group has obtained MTL licenses or their equivalent in 39 U.S. states and is applying for licenses in additional states. The Company has now expanded its regulatory footprint in 40 U.S. States. For a list of U.S. licenses obtained, please see https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/licenses?lang=en .

