MedCerts and Nashville State Community College Partner to Expand Access to High-Demand Healthcare Training in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedCerts, a nationally recognized leader in online career training and a Stride, Inc. company, is collaborating with Nashville State Community College Center for Workforce Development and Continuing Education to expand access to high-quality healthcare training in Middle Tennessee. The partnership will equip students with flexible, skills-focused programs that help them secure well-paying jobs, support local employers’ talent needs, and ultimately improve patient care in the region.

This collaboration addresses a critical need. Healthcare workforce shortages in Tennessee extend across multiple specialties, with significant gaps in primary care, mental health and dental providers, and nearly all counties designated as health professional shortage areas. Introducing MedCerts programs at Nashville State will help to begin closing that gap as students gain access to industry-recognized training in healthcare fields, helping fill healthcare vacancies and ensuring that Tennessee residents have access to quality essential care.

“Nashville State is excited to offer students a new opportunity to pursue careers in healthcare that may have previously been out of reach,” said John Cunningham, director of healthcare partnerships at Nashville State’s Center for Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “Together with MedCerts, we will strengthen the talent pool that regional employers rely on, better support trainees, and offer higher-quality patient care to our community.”

Through this partnership, students can access a wide range of high-demand, non-degree holding healthcare programs from MedCerts catalogue, including Professional Coder, Sterile Processing Technician, Pharmacy Technician Specialist, and more.

As a part of Stride, Inc., MedCerts equips individuals with healthcare and IT skills and certifications that can lay a foundation for career success. By combining flexible online learning with hands-on experience and industry-recognized certifications, MedCerts makes education more accessible and equips students with the skills needed to enter the workforce quickly and successfully.

“We’re preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare,” said Jen Kolb, vice president of partnerships and workforce development at MedCerts. “By connecting training with real workforce opportunities, we’re supporting local healthcare organizations with well-prepared professionals who can make an immediate difference.”

For more information about this partnership and a full list of programs offered, please visit: https://medcerts.com/start/nashville-state-community-college

About Nashville State Community College

Nashville State Community College’s Center for Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE), located at its East Davidson campus, provides tailored education and training for professional advancement and workshops to individuals and employers. Its mission is to serve the Middle Tennessee community by meeting the needs of students, employees, and employers economically. As a local community college, it can be an engine for economic mobility in the communities it serves and a powerful tool for employers looking for a well-trained workforce. Empower yourself, your organization, and your people – contact Nashville State’s Center for Workforce Development and Continuing Education training today and see how they can help.

About MedCerts

MedCerts provides innovative, online career training programs that prepare adult learners for in-demand roles in healthcare and IT. With interactive eLearning, expert instruction and strong industry partnerships, MedCerts has helped over 100,000 students gain the skills and certifications needed for career success. Through MedCerts Partner Solutions, the company collaborates with employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies to bridge the gap between training and career opportunities. MedCerts is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc., a leader in online education. Learn more about MedCerts at medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.