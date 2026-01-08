Polyrizon Completes Branding Process for PL-14 Allergy Blocker with Brand Name NASARIX™

As part of the branding process, Polyrizon conducted comprehensive trademark screening across the U.S. and European markets

Raanana, Israel, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) (“Polyrizon” or the “Company”), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal protective solutions, today announced that it has completed the branding process for its PL-14 allergy blocker, which will be marketed under the brand name NASARIX™.

NASARIX™ is based on Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain™ (C&C) hydrogel technology, an innovative intranasal spray formulation designed to create a protective physical barrier against allergens and viruses. Establishing the NASARIX™ brand represents an important milestone in Polyrizon’s pathway toward future commercialization and supports the Company’s ability to communicate the product’s differentiated benefits clearly and effectively to patients, healthcare professionals, and commercial partners.

As part of the branding process, Polyrizon conducted comprehensive trademark screening and linguistic evaluations across the U.S. and European markets to support brand viability and alignment with regulatory and market requirements.

Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon, commented, "Selecting NASARIX™ as the brand name for PL-14 allergy blocker reflects our commitment to commercial readiness and our focus on building a strong and recognizable identity in the allergy and respiratory health markets. This is a key step as we advance toward upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones."

Polyrizon expects NASARIX™ to be introduced in alignment with its ongoing clinical progress and regulatory pathway.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon’s proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a “biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target ™, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its pathway toward future commercialization, its commitment to commercial readiness, its focus on building a strong and recognizable identity in the allergy and respiratory health markets and its expectation that NASARIX™ will be introduced in alignment with its ongoing clinical progress and regulatory pathway. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s annual report filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

IR@polyrizon-biotech.com