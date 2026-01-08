Orbit International Reports Consolidated Bookings for Month of December 2025 of Approximately $3,400,000

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (the “Company”) (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that consolidated bookings for the month of December 2025 were approximately $3,400,000. This firm month of bookings for December helped push consolidated bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025 to approximately $6,200,000. The bookings for the month of December 2025 were primarily due to strong bookings recorded by both its Orbit Instrument division, part of its Orbit Electronics Group (“OEG”) and its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”). Deliveries for orders received during the month have already commenced and are expected to continue through the second quarter of 2027.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We are pleased to report strong consolidated bookings of approximately $3,400,000 for the month of December 2025. Consolidated bookings were also strong for the fourth quarter of 2025, approximating $6,200,000. The strong month of bookings was attributable to our Orbit Instrument division, which received approximately $1,900,000 in orders that included follow-on awards on legacy programs for the U.S. Navy that had been delayed for several months, as well as a new preliminary contract award, also for the U.S. Navy, which we expect will lead to additional follow-on awards in the future. In addition, our OPG recorded bookings in excess of $1,100,000 for the month of December, which included orders for both its VPX power supplies and orders for power supplies from its commercial customers.”

Binder added, “In addition to the strong bookings from our Orbit Instrument division and our OPG, our fourth quarter bookings were aided by firm bookings from our Simulator Product Solutions LLC (“SPS”) subsidiary, particularly from its previously announced October bookings in excess of $1,000,000. Fourth quarter bookings from SPS of approximately $2,200,000 do not include a new approximately $600,000 opportunity for a foreign sale under a program in which the customer has authorized SPS to commence the procurement of material but has not yet provided the funding. The customer expects to provide in January 2026 either funding for the procurement of material or the actual firm purchase order. Other orders for SPS that were expected during the current quarter have been delayed into 2026.”

Binder concluded, “In addition to the strong booking month and quarter recorded by all of our operating divisions, we continue to make progress on bidding on new opportunities that we hope will add to our recurring follow-on awards that are expected in 2026. In particular, our Orbit Instrument division has made progress in creating new opportunities for the division, particularly with the U.S. Navy that could hopefully lead to new business in 2026.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit’s Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including VPX, COTS (Commercial-off-the-shelf) and commercial power supplies.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including statements regarding our expectations of Orbit International Corp.’s operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit International Corp. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International Corp.’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International Corp. and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit International Corp.’s reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit International Corp. claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit International Corp. assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.