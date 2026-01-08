Getty Images and Greenfly Launch Access by Getty Images, Giving Talent Real-Time, Licensed Access to Red Carpet and Events Coverage for Social Media

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced Access by Getty Images, a new offering developed in partnership with Greenfly, the leader in powering short-form content operations for the world of sports and entertainment, that provides talent, creators and industry professionals with real-time access to premium entertainment imagery for personal social media use for a nominal convenience fee.

Access by Getty Images enables talent, along with individual industry professionals, such as publicists, stylists, producers, filmmakers, directors, designers and more, to browse, license and share high-quality visuals from major entertainment moments — including red carpets, premieres, festivals and events – as they are happening. The platform addresses the gap between the speed at which cultural moments unfold, and the limited, delayed, or unlicensed content traditionally available for personal social media use.

Getty Images and Greenfly have increasingly seen a growing demand from talent, creators and their teams for greater control and clarity around how they show up socially on both a professional and personal level. Access by Getty Images is designed to support this shift by providing a consistent, reliable way to access and license high-quality entertainment imagery for personal social media use, particularly as the 2026 awards season kicks off and with a busy entertainment calendar in the year ahead.

The platform also provides greater efficiency and confidence for users by enabling real-time access to licensed imagery, reducing reliance on delayed press galleries or unverified sources. As social media increasingly complements traditional event coverage, Access by Getty Images allows talent and their teams to share timely, high-quality visuals from major moments – including events such as The Met Gala, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Toronto International Film Festival and more – directly to their personal channels in a clear, compliant and streamlined way.

Getty Images’ VP of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson says, “We are thrilled to partner with Greenfly on this first-of-its-kind initiative combining our editorial excellence and their leading technology to empower talent and creators alike with elevating their personal brand and online presence as storytellers. For the past 30 years, Getty Images has continued to innovate through its unique creativity, specialism and access, delivering impactful visuals that resonate and connect with leading media, brand leaders and decision-makers around the world. Talent and entertainment partners come to our site because they rely on us to capture the big moments and stories. But they also recognize the strength and power of our brand for delivering content that’s authentic, trustworthy and something they can’t find anywhere else. Access by Getty Images not only reinforces this but provides greater control and flexibility when it comes to content licensing in the entertainment space.”

“Our culture moves at the speed of social, and talent and their teams deserve imagery that keeps pace,” said Greenfly Co-Founder & CEO Daniel Kirschner. “Access by Getty Images brings together Getty Images’ unmatched visual storytelling with Greenfly’s content operations infrastructure to solve a problem every publicist and talent team knows too well—the gap between the red carpet and the Instagram post. This is about giving talent control over their narrative, in real time, with content they can trust.”

Greenfly has been the engine powering short-form content operations for the largest sports leagues — including the NBA, NFL and MLB — and many of the world’s largest movie studios, television networks, and media companies. These organizations rely on Greenfly's core product to activate the most successful athletes and entertainers in the world, and to serve as the machinery that reliably and repeatedly deepens fan engagement to maximize the impact of their brand's biggest moments. From the World Series to the Met Gala, Greenfly powers real-time storytelling across tentpole industry events in the world of sports and entertainment.

Throughout 2026 and beyond, Getty Images and Greenfly will evolve this offering through various pricing formats, alerts, event notifications and navigation of the site. To learn more about Access by Getty Images, go to: https://gettyimages.greenfly.site/



