Marius Pharmaceuticals to Initiate Study Evaluating KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII Capsules in Men Ages 65–80

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the company will initiate a new post-marketing clinical study for potential label expansion evaluating KYZATREX® (testosterone undecanoate) CIII capsules in men ages 65–80 with hypogonadism. KYZATREX is a prescription drug used to treat adult men who have low or no testosterone levels due to certain medical conditions.

As men age, the effects of low testosterone can intersect with broader age-related changes, influencing energy, mobility, metabolic function, and overall well-being. By examining KYZATREX in this older population, the study aims to better understand how treatment may support health measures that meaningfully affect day-to-day function and long-term outcomes. The trial will also evaluate KYZATREX’s labeled titration protocol alongside a simplified once-daily dosing regimen, an important consideration for older adults who may benefit from more streamlined, easy-to-follow treatment plans.

Study Overview

This open-label, single-site study will enroll 50 men ages 65–80 with confirmed hypogonadism. Over the six-month duration, investigators will evaluate changes in overall quality of life as well as key health markers relevant to aging men, including cardiovascular parameters, body composition, strength-related measures, and inflammation. By focusing on these critical domains, the study seeks to generate insights into how KYZATREX may support broader health and functional outcomes in older hypogonadal men.

“Marius is committed to advancing the understanding of men’s health across all ages, and this study reflects our interest in evaluating outcomes that matter most to older patients,” said Om Dhingra, Chief Scientific Advisor & Board Director at Marius. “By focusing on cardiovascular markers, body composition, strength, and inflammation, we hope to generate insights that can help clinicians care for this growing patient population.”

Enrollment is now underway following IRB approval. This research represents an important step in expanding real-world knowledge around oral testosterone therapy and its role in supporting health and quality of life in older hypogonadal men.

About Marius Pharmaceuticals

Marius Pharmaceuticals strives to better the lives of patients by focusing on therapies designed for hypogonadism or Testosterone Deficiency. The company's vision is to holistically improve metabolic health and mitigate significant unnecessary costs to the global healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.mariuspharma.com .

About KYZATREX ® (testosterone undecanoate)

KYZATREX is a proprietary softgel oral formulation absorbed primarily via the lymphatic system (meaning it is not toxic to the liver) and indicated in adult males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone. The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX was demonstrated in a phase 3, multi-center, open-label, six-month study in 155 hypogonadal males between 18 and 65 years of age with documented hypogonadism, as defined by a below normal serum testosterone level (≤281 ng/dL) and at least one sign or symptom of testosterone deficiency. In the efficacy population (n=139), 88 percent of hypogonadal men treated with KYZATREX achieved a mean plasma total testosterone concentration (Cavg) over 24 hours within the normal range (222-800 ng/dL) on the final pharmacokinetic (PK) visit of the study at Day 90 (primary endpoint). Based on exploratory endpoints, patients who received KYZATREX reported improvements in symptoms of low testosterone, including quality of life, energy/fatigue, erectile function, sexual intercourse, and mood. The most common side effect reported in ≥2 percent of KYZATREX patients was increased blood pressure (2.6%). The safety and efficacy of KYZATREX in males less than 18 years old have not been established.

Please see additional Important Safety Information for KYZATREX below or visit www.kyzatrex.com .

