Canadian Startup Pedalheads Celebrates 40 Years of Children’s Education & Programming

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pedalheads , a leader in children’s active programming, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Founded in 1986 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pedalheads has spent four decades inspiring kids' confidence and independence through its signature learn-to-ride bike camps, as well as its swim, trail, and soccer programs. What began as a small local initiative has grown into a trusted name for families across Canada and the United States, and today boasts more than 300 locations across North America and instructs tens of thousands of participants each year. Its programs include:

Bike : Learn-to-ride camps for ages 2-12, helping kids progress from training wheels to safe on-road riding. Pedalheads is particularly known for its expertise in programming for ages 3-5 which is a crucial developmental stage, and few programs cater effectively to this age group.

Trail: For young riders, Trail offers off-road biking adventures that help them develop skills beyond the pavement and foster a sense of adventure as they navigate local paths and trails.

Soccer : Play-based camps and classes for ages 2–8 that teach fundamentals and foster a lifelong love of the sport, including opportunities through organizations like the Vancouver Rangers.

Camps: Multi-program options such as bike/soccer, bike/swim, and trail/swim give kids the chance to experience multiple activities in one session.

“Seeing a child ride their bike for the first time or take their first confident swim stroke never gets old,” says Claudia Sjoberg, Founder and President of Pedalheads. “Our mission has always been about more than just teaching, but fostering those ‘I did it’ moments that build self-assurance, independence, and community. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the last 40 years.”

Pedalheads first expanded into Alberta in 2000, followed by further expansion into Eastern Canada in 2008, reaching Ontario, and now operating in Manitoba and Quebec. Later, in 2013, it expanded into the United States, starting in Seattle, Washington, and now services California, Oregon, Illinois, Colorado, the Washington Metropolitan Area, Massachusetts, and more. With the launch of Pedalheads Soccer , new purpose-built pools in West Vancouver in 2021 and Port Coquitlam in 2025, and planned expansions like Soccer in Calgary, Alberta and Bike in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2026, the company continues to grow and innovate while staying true to its roots.

Over the decades, Pedalheads has helped more than 700,000 kids learn to ride a bike without training wheels (and more than 600,000 families across North America) and supported tens of thousands more in the water, instructing around 25,000 kids per year through swim lessons. According to its leadership team, however, what they are most proud of is how they are giving back.

“Pedalheads is committed to accessibility and inclusion through Pedalheads+ , our charitable arm started in 2022,” explains Claudia Sjoberg. “Thanks to this initiative, we are able to offer no-cost, high-quality camps and lessons complete with equipment to families facing financial barriers, because all kids deserve to play and learn. It’s been an incredible 40-year journey – I can’t wait to see what we accomplish over the next 40 years.”

About Pedalheads Swim

Since 1986, Pedalheads has been a trusted name in children’s programming, providing exceptional instruction in biking, swimming, trail adventures, and their latest soccer programs. Pedalheads Swim is designed to help kids develop a lifelong love for the water, setting them up to enjoy and participate in water-based activities for years to come. With flexible lesson times of 30, 60, and 120 minutes to suit any schedule, warmer water temperatures to keep kids comfortable and focused, a hassle-free registration process for busy parents, and convenient locations with easy access, parking, and nearby shopping, we make it easy for families to dive in and thrive.

About Pedalheads+

Pedalheads+ embodies the spirit of giving back, bringing high-quality day camps and lessons to underserved communities across North America at no cost to families. In addition to free camps and lessons, participants receive essential equipment, such as bikes, helmets, locks, water bottles, and t-shirts. Pedalheads+ also empowers local youth by hiring, training, and mentoring them as instructors, providing valuable leadership opportunities. To date, Pedalheads+ has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, giving thousands of kids the chance to experience the magic of Pedalheads.