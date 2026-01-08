GCM Grosvenor Announces Appointment of Cara Fixler as Chief Human Resources Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced that Cara Fixler has joined the firm as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Fixler will oversee all aspects of the firm’s global human resources strategy, including talent development, recruitment, employee engagement, and organizational culture.

Ms. Fixler joins GCM Grosvenor from LaSalle Investment Management, an operationally independent subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), where she most recently served as Head of Human Resources, Americas. In that role, she led HR strategy for a region spanning more than 300 employees and approximately $30 billion in assets under management.

With more than 20 years of HR leadership experience, Ms. Fixler brings a deep understanding of workforce strategy in complex, global organizations. Her background includes senior HR roles across sectors including real estate, healthcare, industrial, and financial services. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at AbbVie and General Electric, where she helped shape high-performing teams and fostered inclusive, mission-driven cultures.

“Cara brings a people-first leadership philosophy that aligns with our culture and the talent-driven nature of our business,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. “Her experience integrating talent strategy with organizational growth will help us continue to develop our people and strengthen our value proposition.”

“I am excited to join GCM Grosvenor, a firm known for its collaborative culture and commitment to cultivating exceptional talent,” said Ms. Fixler. “I look forward to partnering with leaders across the organization to support the firm’s continued growth and to advance initiatives that help our people thrive.”

Ms. Fixler holds a B.A. in Psychology and M.A. in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota and will be based in the firm’s Chicago headquarters.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $87 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 560 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Media Contact

Tom Johnson and Abigail Ruck

H/Advisors Abernathy

tom.johnson@h-advisors.global / abigail.ruck@h-advisors.global

212-371-5999