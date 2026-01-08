Manatt Welcomes Senior Health Care Finance Executive in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, today announced the arrival of National Advisor Michael Moody to the Firm’s Health Care group. With over 30 years of experience in the health care industry focusing on strategy and finance, Moody boosts Manatt Health’s ability to guide clients in developing and implementing key growth strategies while supporting their financial interests and goals.

At Manatt, Moody leverages his unique experience as a former senior vice president (SVP) and chief financial officer (CFO) to provide insight on the full spectrum of clients’ financial management to inform their practices and help achieve their business objectives. Having led the development, implementation and execution of health care joint ventures and partnerships for organizations ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent physician groups and health care start-ups, Moody serves as a resource for health companies and their leadership teams to enhance their processes, advance their technologies and improve their operations while advising on the business strategies that support them.

“As the health care landscape grows increasingly complex and cost pressures intensify, organizations are seeking innovative ways to finance their operations while continuing to deliver exceptional patient outcomes, and they turn to proven, trusted leaders like Michael for those solutions,” said Manatt Health Leader and Partner Bill Bernstein. “Michael brings unique experience and visionary leadership and exemplifies Manatt’s cross-industry, collaborative approach—his deep understanding of the ever-evolving health care financial landscape will be invaluable to our clients and their stakeholders as they work to advance innovation and deliver high-quality, affordable care.”

Prior to joining Manatt, Moody served as SVP of Partnerships, Integration and Development at a major non-profit health care system, where he was responsible for the formation and development of joint ventures, affiliations and partnerships, as well as the development and execution of health plan payer strategies in conjunction with the health system’s network. Additionally, he served as its CFO for nearly a decade, during which time he led the organization’s day-to-day finance functions and implemented key growth strategies for the $2 billion integrated delivery network. Moody has since performed various business and consulting services, including as a consulting senior advisor at Manatt. His work focused on advising financial and strategic initiatives, such as joint ventures and partnerships, while supporting health care start-ups and other organizations with operational and business strategy needs

“Manatt’s integrated approach to client service is one-of-a-kind, and I’ve long admired the Firm’s commitment to supporting clients across the full range of legal and business issues,” said Moody. “Having spent much of my career alongside some of the nation’s top health care leaders and executives, I look forward to using the unique perspective these experiences have provided to strengthen Manatt’s efforts supporting health care transformation and our clients’ missions to expand the frontiers of health care.”

Moody is the latest addition to the Firm’s renowned Health Care group, which also recently welcomed National Advisors Mandy Cohen, former Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cindy Long, former Deputy Undersecretary for Food Nutrition and Consumer Services at the United States Department of Agriculture, Yngvild Olsen, former Director of the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and Managing Directors Vin Gupta, who focuses on health innovation, and Ellen Montz, former Deputy Administrator and Director at the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Moody earned his B.S. from California State University – East Bay.

