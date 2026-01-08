GreyOrange and Zebra Technologies Launch Real-Time Store Inventory Intelligence





ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange , a global leader in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory software, and Zebra Technologies today announced a strategic partnership delivering near-real-time, item-level store inventory accuracy using overhead RFID and autonomous in-store execution. GreyOrange is a registered independent software vendor (ISV) in Zebra’s award-winning PartnerConnect program.

The joint solution combines Zebra SmartLens ™ overhead RFID reader hardware and software with GreyOrange’s gStore execution platform to help retailers identify on-shelf gaps and immediately direct store teams to execute corrective action. According to Zebra’s latest global shopper study , inventory inaccuracy remains one of retail’s most persistent and costly challenges, leading to lost sales, inefficient labor, and cancelled omnichannel orders.

Zebra SmartLens overhead RFID readers continuously capture item-level inventory signals across the store. GreyOrange’s gStore platform interprets these signals in real time, identifies availability gaps, and orchestrates precise in-store actions via mobile tasking—eliminating manual cycle counts and reactive workflows.

The combined solution integrates with existing handheld RFID systems, leveraging infrastructure retailers already have in place. In its first deployment at a national fashion retailer, it achieved an on-shelf availability rate as high as 98%.

By improving visibility into store-level inventory, the partnership also strengthens omnichannel retail strategies through reduced order cancellations, faster fulfillment, and improved store labor productivity.

“Retailers don’t struggle because they lack data—they struggle because they can’t act on it fast enough,” said Troy Siwek, General Manager, gStore by GreyOrange. “By combining Zebra’s SmartLens technology with gStore’s real-time intelligence and orchestration, we’re turning continuous inventory insight into precise, in-store action that improves availability, fulfillment, and store productivity.”

To experience gStore live, visit the GreyOrange Booth #3977 or Zebra Technologies’ Booth #3303 at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Annual Convention & EXPO Jan. 11-13, 2026 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. leads the industry in hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration and store inventory software. Its AI-powered GreyMatter and gStore solutions continuously optimize automation, inventory and workforce management for some of the world’s largest retailers and 3PLs. Through real-time visibility into all omnichannel nodes and the seamless orchestration of robotic agents, people and systems, customers reduce their cost per unit, eliminate lost inventory, ensure worker safety and productivity, and enhance in-store experiences. Vendor-agnostic and compatible with diverse automation hardware via the Certified Ranger Network, GreyOrange solutions are delivered through its Certified Partner Network of system integrators. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

gStore by GreyOrange is a state-of-the-art, easily deployable retail SaaS application designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and actionable insights. The platform empowers retailers to maintain precise inventory control, enables intelligent tasking, streamline store operations, manage omnichannel order fulfillment and elevate customer experiences with smart technologies.

