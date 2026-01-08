PadSquad Reports Significant Growth in Video Adoption as Brands Prioritize High-Impact Experiences Across Screens

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad, the leading provider of high-impact digital ad and video experiences for brands and agencies, has reported 70% year-over-year growth in clients buying video, driven by increased investment in interactive video streaming formats across desktop, mobile, and CTV. During the same period, PadSquad saw strong growth across all environments, with CTV spend up 57%, mobile up 27%, and desktop up 16%, reflecting a diversified video strategy that meets audiences wherever they watch.

This momentum mirrors what many advertisers are already seeing in the market. Video consumption has fundamentally shifted. Recent eMarketer forecasts report that U.S. adults are projected to spend over 3.5 hours per day watching digital video (excluding social) across desktop, mobile, and CTV devices. In response, instream video ad spend is expected to grow by 16.5% in 2026 . The opportunity to reach engaged audiences across screens has never been greater, but standing out in this fragmented landscape requires more than just compelling content; it demands differentiated messaging that resonates with viewers wherever they watch.

PadSquad's first-party performance data reflects the impact of this cross-platform approach. When brands enhance traditional video assets with consumer-friendly, interactive experiences built for streaming environments across CTV, mobile, and desktop, results follow. Rich media video ads deliver 30% higher brand recall, with viewers 64% more likely to drive purchase intent compared to standard units — regardless of device.

"The brands that will define what comes next for video won't just be chasing screens. They're designing creative around moments, motivations, and mindsets," said Lance Wolder, Head of Strategy & Marketing at PadSquad. "Interactivity has become more relevant, more human, and far more effective across every environment. As a result, we're entering a more intentional era of video advertising, and the growth we're seeing is a clear signal that advertising is starting to reflect why people are watching, not just where."

These year-end results further underscore changing priorities in video investment across all streaming and digital video environments. PadSquad also reported 46% year-over-year growth in in-stream video revenue, reinforcing growing demand for high-impact, interactive video experiences that work seamlessly across CTV, mobile, and desktop.

With nearly a decade of experience delivering interactive video across all screens, PadSquad remains focused on helping brands translate growing video reach into meaningful engagement and performance at scale. For more information, visit www.padsquad.com

