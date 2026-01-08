Mueller® Sports Medicine Launches the REVIVE Award™ to Honor Collegiate Student-Athletes Who Have Overcome Adversity

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller® Sports Medicine, a global leader in sports medicine innovation and recovery solutions, proudly announces the launch of the REVIVE Award™, a new initiative honoring collegiate student-athletes who have overcome adversity and emerged stronger both in sports and in life.

For over six decades, Mueller® Sports Medicine has supported athletes through injury, recovery, and return to play. In 2026, that legacy expands with the REVIVE Award™, shining a spotlight on stories of resilience, character, and heart. Inspired by the Mueller REVIVE™ line of recovery products, the award celebrates athletes whose journeys embody perseverance and inspire others to triumph over challenges, because we know that The Greatest Victory Is The Comeback™.

The REVIVE Award™ celebrates athletes who embody three core qualities that define excellence both on and off the field: Resilience, Character, and Heart.

Resilience is the backbone of every athlete’s journey, showcasing their ability to overcome obstacles and setbacks while inspiring others to chase their dreams.

Character in sports transcends the field, as athletes model determination and teamwork, motivating peers and communities to strive for excellence and unity.

Heart defines the essence of an athlete's spirit, representing passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment rooted in love for the game.



Together, these qualities form the foundation of the REVIVE Award™.

The prize package reflects the significance of the honor. The winning athlete will receive a $10,000 NIL deal while also receiving global recognition for their achievements. The winning athlete’s school will receive a Mueller® REVIVE™ Recovery Room complete with custom chairs, signage, and Mueller® RECOVERYCARE® REVIVE™ full slate of products, furthering the mission of supporting athletes in their comeback journeys. The top three finalists will be awarded an M4 REVIVE™ Gear Pack designed for athlete recovery and performance.

The journey to the award begins now, with applications and nominations opening in January. The final day to apply is March 31st, after which applicants will begin being reviewed. The process culminates in a celebratory event on July 15th, where the winner is revealed and honored for their incredible achievements.

“Since 1959, Mueller® Sports Medicine has always stood for resilience and recovery,” said John Cayer, President of Mueller® Sports Medicine. “The REVIVE Award™ is our way of recognizing athletes who embody those values, inspiring others with their resilience, character, and heart.”

With the launch of the REVIVE Award™, Mueller® Sports Medicine continues its commitment to advancing sports medicine, supporting certified athletic trainers and celebrating the athletes who inspire us all to train longer, recover smarter, and come back stronger.

To learn more about the REVIVE Award™, visit REVIVEAward.com.

About Mueller® Sports Medicine

Mueller® Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 65 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist, Curt Mueller, who coined the term “sports medicine.” The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller®, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long-term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric, Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, REVIVE™, our newest offering in the Mueller® Recovery Care® line and Quench Gum®. The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com

