Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, Appoints Kevin Duck President

CYPRESS, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (YMFUS) announces the appointment of Kevin Duck as President, effective January 1, 2026.

Duck brings more than two decades of experience in financial services and captive finance organizations, with deep expertise spanning credit risk management, portfolio strategy, analytics, and organizational leadership. He has been instrumental in building scalable credit platforms, strengthening risk governance, and supporting profitable growth across complex consumer finance portfolios.

“Kevin’s strategic leadership and deep understanding of financial services make him exceptionally well-suited to lead Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA,” said Jeff Young, Chairman, YMFUS and President and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, the parent company of YMFUS. “He has a proven ability to balance disciplined risk management with growth-oriented innovation, and his people-focused leadership approach aligns strongly with Yamaha’s culture and long-term vision.”

Prior to his appointment, Duck served as Chief Risk and Strategy Officer for YMFUS, where he was responsible for establishing the company’s credit risk management framework, underwriting policies, pricing strategies, and portfolio analytics. In this role, he also led enterprise-level strategic initiatives supporting operational efficiency, product innovation, and data-driven decision-making.

Before joining Yamaha, Duck held progressively senior leadership roles at CarMax Auto Finance, including Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, where he oversaw credit risk, analytics, portfolio forecasting, and investor-facing securitization activities. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Capital One and The Home Depot, providing him with broad enterprise, analytical, and operational experience.

“I am honored to step into the role of President at Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA,” said Duck. “YMFUS has established a strong foundation supporting Yamaha dealers and customers nationwide. I look forward to continuing to work with our talented team to continue expanding our capabilities, strengthening partnerships, and delivering long-term value across the Yamaha ecosystem.”

“Kevin’s appointment reflects the strength of our leadership bench and our focus on continuity and sustainable growth,” added Young. “We are confident his leadership will guide YMFUS successfully into its next chapter.”

About Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation (YMFC), the parent company of YMFUS, was established in November 2022 to oversee and support the financial services business of the Yamaha Motor Group globally. In addition to governance and management responsibilities, YMFC promotes flexible and specialized business management practices by investing in three core pillars: 1) innovation through the active integration of digital technologies; 2) the development and global utilization of financial services human capital; and 3) the enhancement of risk management and governance practices.

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA, a subsidiary of YMFC, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha dealers and loyal Yamaha customers nationwide. YMFUS provides retail and commercial financing across Yamaha’s diverse portfolio of motor products and operates from Cypress, CA, and Marietta, GA.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS) is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. Its product lineup includes motorcycles and scooters, ATVs and side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, personal watercraft, boats, outboard motors, outdoor power equipment, power assist bicycles, golf cars, robotics, and more. YMUS distributes its products nationwide through an extensive U.S. dealer network.

