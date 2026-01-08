Edmunds Honored in Built In’s Distinguished 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Car shopping site Edmunds today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in LA in 2026. Edmunds secured its spot on Built In’s Best Midsize Places to Work in Los Angeles list, recognized based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

“The strength of Edmunds starts under the hood with our commitment to our people. By cultivating a workplace where togetherness is the standard and every voice is valued, we ensure our team is calibrated to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges,” said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds’ chief people officer. “We are proud to represent Los Angeles on the Best Places to Work list and remain committed to a culture of inclusivity and excellence that moves us all forward.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

About Built In

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises, rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.