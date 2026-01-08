Teachally Named 2026 Top EdTech for Curriculum and Instruction by District Administration

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teachally, a leading AI-first platform for HQIM curriculum planning and instruction, announced today that it has been named Top EdTech for Curriculum and Instruction for 2026 by District Administration. The recognition honors Teachally’s leadership in delivering high-quality, standards-aligned instructional materials while reducing instructional burden for educators and districts.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from District Administration,” said Daniel Bernstein, CEO of Teachally. “From day one, Teachally has been built around listening. We listen to teachers, we listen to district leaders, and we build alongside them. This award affirms our belief that AI in education works best when it strengthens instructional vision, respects teacher expertise, and adapts to the real needs of districts.”

Teachally also highlighted its continued partnership with Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288, led by Superintendent Jeff Horton, who was also named Superintendent of the Year for 2026 by District Administration. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to instructional quality, educator sustainability, and district-driven innovation.

“Teachally has approached this work as a true partner,” said Jeff Horton, Superintendent of Southwest Metro Intermediate District 288. “They took the time to understand our instructional priorities, listened to our educators, and worked alongside our district to reduce planning burden while strengthening curriculum and instruction. The results we have seen, including a significant reduction in teacher turnover, reflect the value of tools that are built with districts rather than for them.”

Through its partnership with Southwest Metro, Teachally supported a significant improvement in educator retention. Over the course of the collaboration, the district reduced teacher turnover from approximately 30 percent to 1 percent, reflecting the impact of improved instructional support, reduced planning burden, and stronger curriculum coherence.

As the platform continues to gain traction, Teachally is onboarding new districts to build district-owned, HQIM-aligned lesson plans and curricula that reflect local priorities while ensuring transparency, rigor, and scalability. District leaders are increasingly adopting Teachally to strengthen curriculum coherence, standards alignment, and instructional consistency while empowering educators with AI-driven tools designed specifically for teaching and learning.

Being named a top EdTech solution as Teachally heads into 2026 marks a key milestone in the company’s growth as it continues to partner closely with districts to support teachers, strengthen instruction, and build sustainable systems that improve outcomes for students.

