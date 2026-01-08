Vicor to participate in 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO of Vicor Corporation, Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer and Phil Davies, Corporate VP of Sales and Marketing will be participating in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, sponsored by Needham & Company, LLC, on Friday, January 16th, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, NY. They will have a discussion with Quinn Bolton, Managing Director, Equity Research at Needham & Company, LLC at 11:00 a.m. ET.

This is a virtual event. Please register today. (https://wsw.com/webcast/needham148/register.aspx?conf=needham148&page=vicr&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/needham148/vicr/2265900)

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, addressing applications across numerous high performance segments, including: enterprise and high performance computing; industrial equipment and automation; communications and network infrastructure; vehicles and transportation; and aerospace and defense electronics. www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:

Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-749-3215

invrel@vicorpower.com

Vicor is a registered trademark of Vicor Corporation.