Signature Aviation Expands Global Reach to Costa Rica with Planned New Private Aviation Terminal and Commencement of Operations at Guanacaste Airport

Orlando, FL, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, has announced the expansion of its global reach with the planned construction and operation of essential support and hospitality services for a new General & Business Aviation Terminal (G&BAT) at Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica.

The announcement marks a significant step in the company’s growth in Latin America and greatly enhances the professionalism and ground handling experience for private aviation flyers visiting this vibrant country.

The new Guanacaste Airport G&BAT terminal will feature a modern architectural design and a luxurious terminal that enhances the natural beauty of Costa Rica within its infrastructure. Its facilities will include full premium amenities and sustainable design elements, including:

A secure and private VIP guest lounge

A dedicated guest conference room

Direct ramp access from the facility

Dedicated customs and immigration clearance for private aviation guests

Private indoor bay for guest vehicles

EV charging stations for vehicles

Finishes and design influences featuring local materials and a focus on Costa Rica’s environmental mindfulness

This project will be financed and built by Signature, where construction is set to begin in partnership with Bambu Construction, a Costa Rican firm deeply rooted in the local community. The facility is scheduled to open in 2026 and will set a new and advanced benchmark for private aviation services in the region. The project is expected to create substantial local employment opportunities, beginning with the construction phase, initial operations, and continuing through to the start of operations at the new terminal.

“As the world’s most internationally recognized provider of private aviation services, Signature and Coriport’s collaboration at Guanacaste Airport is a paradigm shift in how VIP travelers experience Costa Rica,” shared Tony Lefebvre, chief executive officer, Signature Aviation. “Time and time again, Signature has successfully exported its superior operating model for private aviation hospitality and soon, our guests will experience that same massive leap forward in trust and professionalism for themselves upon their arrival and departure in the Guanacaste region.”

César Jaramillo, chief executive officer, Coriport, operator of Guanacaste Airport, welcomed the announcement: “This project marks a strategic milestone in the modernization of Guanacaste Airport, enhancing its appeal to high-end private travelers, boosting positive mobility, and reinforcing its role as a driver for development and international connectivity. It reflects VINCI Airports’ commitment to developing and connecting territories while fostering long-term value creation providing a customer–centered, first-class experience. This initiative reflects our dedication to sustainable development and the Pura Vida culture that defines Costa Rica.”

Costa Rica’s Minister of Tourism William Rodríguez López shared, ‘This project will enable a necessary and strategic modernization of Guanacaste Airport’s infrastructure, aimed at enhancing service quality and visitor experience for high-net-worth travelers. These visitors will arrive on private jets to enjoy Costa Rica’s biodiversity, nature, beaches, the essence of our “Pura Vida,” as well as the wide array of experiences available throughout the province of Guanacaste and surrounding areas. We thank Signature Aviation for its confidence in the development of this expansion project, which will generate employment and further strengthen Costa Rica’s positioning as a high-end, sustainable destination.”

Guanacaste Airport G&BAT will be operated by Signature in partnership with Aerologística, Costa Rica’s leading aviation ground handling service provider. Founded in the capital San José, Aerologística has a long-standing reputation of distinction in airline and general aviation flight support, airside handling, and operational logistics across Central America.

Beginning immediately, Signature’s locally based team members, in coordination with Aerologística, will offer service at Guanacaste Airport (LIR). These services will include coverage for all permitted aircraft types ranging from business jets to cargo, military, and transport category flights ensuring every guest receives Signature’s hallmark safety, service, and hospitality.

Reservations for handling can now be made from today onwards via e-mail at LIR@signatureaviation.com.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.



About Aerologística

Aerologística is a Costa Rica–based aviation services company, specializing in flight support, supervisory handling, and operational logistics. With decades of experience, Aerologística has built a reputation for reliability, customer service, and deep knowledge of the Costa Rican aviation market.

For more information:

www.aerologisticast.com



About CORIPORT

CORIPORT is the concessionaire of the Costa Rican State since 2010 for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the new passenger terminal and associated land facilities of the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport. Under its administration it is managed with 5-star Blue Flag, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 standards, in addition to being the first carbon neutral terminal in the region. LIR has been awarded for sixth consecutive years the Customer Service Quality (ASQ) award in Latin America and the Caribbean in the category of less than two million passengers per year.

About VINCI Airports

VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of more than 70 airports located in 14 countries. VINCI Airports draws on its expertise as a comprehensive integrator to develop, finance, build and operate airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimize operational performance and modernize infrastructure while bringing about their environmental transition. In 2016, VINCI Airports became the first airport operator to commit to an international environmental strategy, setting itself the aim of reaching zero net emissions (scope 1 and 2) across the network by 2050 while supporting the territories’ local climate transition.

For more information:

www.vinci-airports.com

@VINCIAirports

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-airports/

