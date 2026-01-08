Functional Food and Drinks Trends Report 2025: Real-Time Market Evidence, Diverse Product Formats and Applications, Ingredient Innovations, Consumer-Centric Health Trends, Forward Outlook

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in the Functional Food and Drinks Market 2025: Rising Product Categories, Ingredients Trends, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report serves as both a snapshot of the present and a roadmap for the future. It empowers product developers, marketers, investors, and ingredient suppliers with data-backed intelligence to inform strategy, guide R&D, and anticipate the next wave of functional innovation.
This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in health-oriented foods and beverages, based on an in-depth examination of products launched throughout 2025. Drawing from proprietary data collected and analyzed by the research team, this report provides a fact-based overview of the market's current state - not theoretical forecasts - highlighting what's already shaping consumer choices and innovation pipelines worldwide.
Market Context and Overview
As wellness continues to dominate consumer priorities, the global food and beverage industry is undergoing a transformation. Functionality has become the new standard, with consumers demanding products that not only nourish but also support specific health benefits - from immunity and gut balance to mental performance and longevity. In this landscape, understanding emerging ingredient technologies and application trends is essential for staying competitive.
Key Findings
- Real-Time Market Evidence: The analysis is built on the most recent global launches, providing unparalleled visibility into what brands are actively formulating and marketing in 2025.
- Diverse Product Formats and Applications: The study spans beverages, snacks, dairy alternatives, supplements, and other delivery systems - showcasing how functionality is being integrated across categories.
- Ingredient Innovation at the Core: A deep dive into novel ingredients and technologies reveals how companies are leveraging advanced nutrient delivery systems, bioactive compounds, and sustainable, next-generation sources such as fermentation-derived proteins, algae, and botanicals.
- Consumer-Centric Health Trends: The report identifies which health claims - such as cognitive support, stress reduction, energy enhancement, and metabolic health - are gaining momentum and how brands are communicating these benefits effectively.
- Forward Outlook: Through predictive modeling and expert insight, the report outlines where the functional food and beverage market is heading, spotlighting growth opportunities, emerging regions, and white spaces for innovation.
Products Covered
- 1906 Off Duty
- AG1
- AGZ Sleep Support
- Allday Functional Oral Spray
- Ardenna Non-Alcoholic Gin
- Beeya Phase 1 + Phase 2
- BetterAlt SHE-LAJIT Honey Sticks
- Blast Pack (PR Lifestyle)
- BREZ Adaptogen & Mushroom Drink
- BREZ Shots
- Cann "Naked Hi Boy"
- CarobBiomeT
- Daily Shake Daily Brews Multipack
- Double Sleep & Stress Care
- Extract Everytime Film
- Fast Pickle Juice
- Fermotein
- Flirt Social Tonic
- Gamer Supps GG Energy
- Gamer Supps GG Caffeine Free
- Gamer Supps Premium Energy Cans
- Gimber Organic Concentrate
- GLPro (Korea Ginseng Corporation)
- GLPro Double Cut (JungKwanJang)
- Glucerna Shake
- Gobbi Beverage
- Hazy Shrumz Mushroom Gummies
- Herbalife SKIN Collagen Beauty Booster
- Hwa Ae Rak Active Me
- Hwa Ae Rak Bon
- Hwa Ae Rak Glow Booster
- Hwa Ae Rak Q Pro
- Hwa Ae Rak Turning Me
- Hwa Ae Rak Women's Balance JIN
- Irwin Naturals Healthy Brain All-Day Focus
- Ka'Chava Shakes
- Kate Farms Glucose Support
- KGC05pg Red Ginseng Extract
- KynetikT
- Level Off
- Lifeway Basics Plus
- Lemme PMS Liquid Drops
- Love Mushrooms Empower Perimenopause Coffee
- Madmonq Focus Tablets
- Mamala Organics Mamlive
- Mariona THC Beverage
- Melo Sparkling Kava Drink
- MTE Daily Energy + Wellness
- MUD/WTR Nourish
- MXXN Barbados Blanco
- NeuroBrocc Cognitive Support Supplement
- Nourished Collagen+
- NOVOS Bar
- Nutrafol Strengthening Hair Growth Duo
- OHP Labs Oxy Shred Gummies
- Oikos FusionT
- Optibar
- OZiva Sugar Support
- OZiva+ Advanced Metabolic Gut-Fit
- Parch Non-Alcoholic Agave Cocktail
- PlusCBD Aura Collection Fizz
- Power Gum
- Prolon L-Protein Bar
- PR Lifestyle Blast Pack
- RESPWAN Gum and Mints (Razer/Mars)
- Rise Kombucha
- Sensori "Play" Social Tonic
- Slacka Sparkling Drink
- Soylent Complete Nutrition Shake
- Supergut Prebiotic Bars
- Superyou Pro Vegan Protein Powder
- The 333 Triple Beverages
- Troscriptions Buccal Troches
- Turbo Smart Gum
- Update Energy Drink
- VertisT CanolaPRO TasteMod
- Viome VRx MyBioticsT Gut Formula
- Viome VRx Precision SupplementT
- Viome VRx Toothpaste & Gel
- Viome VRx Oral Lozenges
- VITA-PB2 Probiotic
- Water Kefir (Agua De Madre)
- Willy's Kombucha & ACV
- ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol
- ZOE Daily30+ Gut Supplement
Key Topics Covered:
- Report Scope
- Methodology
- Personalization
- Biotics
- GLP-1
- Blood Sugar Control
- Buccal Delivery Systems
- Food Replacement
- Alcohol Alternatives
- Multifunctionality
- Targeted Consumer Groups
- Compact Packaging
- Caffeine-Free Energy
- Folk Forward
- Protein
Companies Featured
- 1906
- AG1 (Athletic Greens)
- AgriProtein
- Agua De Madre
- AGZ
- Allday (Nhance Neurotechnologies, Inc.)
- AN Supps
- Ardenna
- Beeya
- BetterAlt
- BREZ
- Cann
- CarobWay
- ColostraBio
- Danone
- DSM / IFF (VertisT CanolaPRO)
- EHP Labs
- Enterra Feed Corporation
- Fast Pickle Juice
- Fermotein
- Flirt
- Gamer Supps
- Gimber
- Glucerna (Abbott)
- Gobbi
- Herbalife
- Hexafly
- Hwa Ae Rak (JungKwanJang)
- Irwin Naturals
- JungKwanJang
- Kate Farms
- Ka'Chava
- Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC)
- KynetikT
- Leaft Foods
- Level Off
- Lifeway Foods
- Love Mushrooms
- Madmonq
- Mamala Organics
- Mariona
- Mars Inc.
- MDXN (MXXN Barbados Blanco)
- MTE
- MUD/WTR
- Nestle Health Science
- NeuroBrocc
- Nhance Neurotechnologies, Inc.
- Nourished
- NOVOS
- Nutrafol
- Oikos (Danone)
- Optibar
- OZiva
- Parch
- Plantible Foods
- PlusCBD (CV Sciences)
- Power Gum
- Prolon
- Protenergy
- Protix
- RazerT
- Rise Kombucha
- Rudi ProteinT (Plantible Foods)
- Sensori
- Slacka
- Soylent
- Supergut
- Superyou Pro
- Troscriptions
- Turbo Smart Gum
- Update
- Viome
- Willy's Kombucha & ACV
- ZBiotics
- ZOE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzpem3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.