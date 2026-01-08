Functional Food and Drinks Trends Report 2025: Real-Time Market Evidence, Diverse Product Formats and Applications, Ingredient Innovations, Consumer-Centric Health Trends, Forward Outlook

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in the Functional Food and Drinks Market 2025: Rising Product Categories, Ingredients Trends, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report serves as both a snapshot of the present and a roadmap for the future. It empowers product developers, marketers, investors, and ingredient suppliers with data-backed intelligence to inform strategy, guide R&D, and anticipate the next wave of functional innovation.

This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in health-oriented foods and beverages, based on an in-depth examination of products launched throughout 2025. Drawing from proprietary data collected and analyzed by the research team, this report provides a fact-based overview of the market's current state - not theoretical forecasts - highlighting what's already shaping consumer choices and innovation pipelines worldwide.

Market Context and Overview

As wellness continues to dominate consumer priorities, the global food and beverage industry is undergoing a transformation. Functionality has become the new standard, with consumers demanding products that not only nourish but also support specific health benefits - from immunity and gut balance to mental performance and longevity. In this landscape, understanding emerging ingredient technologies and application trends is essential for staying competitive.

Key Findings

Real-Time Market Evidence: The analysis is built on the most recent global launches, providing unparalleled visibility into what brands are actively formulating and marketing in 2025.

Diverse Product Formats and Applications: The study spans beverages, snacks, dairy alternatives, supplements, and other delivery systems - showcasing how functionality is being integrated across categories.

Ingredient Innovation at the Core: A deep dive into novel ingredients and technologies reveals how companies are leveraging advanced nutrient delivery systems, bioactive compounds, and sustainable, next-generation sources such as fermentation-derived proteins, algae, and botanicals.

Consumer-Centric Health Trends: The report identifies which health claims - such as cognitive support, stress reduction, energy enhancement, and metabolic health - are gaining momentum and how brands are communicating these benefits effectively.

Forward Outlook: Through predictive modeling and expert insight, the report outlines where the functional food and beverage market is heading, spotlighting growth opportunities, emerging regions, and white spaces for innovation.

Products Covered

1906 Off Duty

AG1

AGZ Sleep Support

Allday Functional Oral Spray

Ardenna Non-Alcoholic Gin

Beeya Phase 1 + Phase 2

BetterAlt SHE-LAJIT Honey Sticks

Blast Pack (PR Lifestyle)

BREZ Adaptogen & Mushroom Drink

BREZ Shots

Cann "Naked Hi Boy"

CarobBiomeT

Daily Shake Daily Brews Multipack

Double Sleep & Stress Care

Extract Everytime Film

Fast Pickle Juice

Fermotein

Flirt Social Tonic

Gamer Supps GG Energy

Gamer Supps GG Caffeine Free

Gamer Supps Premium Energy Cans

Gimber Organic Concentrate

GLPro (Korea Ginseng Corporation)

GLPro Double Cut (JungKwanJang)

Glucerna Shake

Gobbi Beverage

Hazy Shrumz Mushroom Gummies

Herbalife SKIN Collagen Beauty Booster

Hwa Ae Rak Active Me

Hwa Ae Rak Bon

Hwa Ae Rak Glow Booster

Hwa Ae Rak Q Pro

Hwa Ae Rak Turning Me

Hwa Ae Rak Women's Balance JIN

Irwin Naturals Healthy Brain All-Day Focus

Ka'Chava Shakes

Kate Farms Glucose Support

KGC05pg Red Ginseng Extract

KynetikT

Level Off

Lifeway Basics Plus

Lemme PMS Liquid Drops

Love Mushrooms Empower Perimenopause Coffee

Madmonq Focus Tablets

Mamala Organics Mamlive

Mariona THC Beverage

Melo Sparkling Kava Drink

MTE Daily Energy + Wellness

MUD/WTR Nourish

MXXN Barbados Blanco

NeuroBrocc Cognitive Support Supplement

Nourished Collagen+

NOVOS Bar

Nutrafol Strengthening Hair Growth Duo

OHP Labs Oxy Shred Gummies

Oikos FusionT

Optibar

OZiva Sugar Support

OZiva+ Advanced Metabolic Gut-Fit

Parch Non-Alcoholic Agave Cocktail

PlusCBD Aura Collection Fizz

Power Gum

Prolon L-Protein Bar

PR Lifestyle Blast Pack

RESPWAN Gum and Mints (Razer/Mars)

Rise Kombucha

Sensori "Play" Social Tonic

Slacka Sparkling Drink

Soylent Complete Nutrition Shake

Supergut Prebiotic Bars

Superyou Pro Vegan Protein Powder

The 333 Triple Beverages

Troscriptions Buccal Troches

Turbo Smart Gum

Update Energy Drink

VertisT CanolaPRO TasteMod

Viome VRx MyBioticsT Gut Formula

Viome VRx Precision SupplementT

Viome VRx Toothpaste & Gel

Viome VRx Oral Lozenges

VITA-PB2 Probiotic

Water Kefir (Agua De Madre)

Willy's Kombucha & ACV

ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol

ZOE Daily30+ Gut Supplement

Key Topics Covered:

Report Scope

Methodology

Personalization

Biotics

GLP-1

Blood Sugar Control

Buccal Delivery Systems

Food Replacement

Alcohol Alternatives

Multifunctionality

Targeted Consumer Groups

Compact Packaging

Caffeine-Free Energy

Folk Forward

Protein

Companies Featured

1906

AG1 (Athletic Greens)

AgriProtein

Agua De Madre

AGZ

Allday (Nhance Neurotechnologies, Inc.)

AN Supps

Ardenna

Beeya

BetterAlt

BREZ

Cann

CarobWay

ColostraBio

Danone

DSM / IFF (VertisT CanolaPRO)

EHP Labs

Enterra Feed Corporation

Fast Pickle Juice

Fermotein

Flirt

Gamer Supps

Gimber

Glucerna (Abbott)

Gobbi

Herbalife

Hexafly

Hwa Ae Rak (JungKwanJang)

Irwin Naturals

JungKwanJang

Kate Farms

Ka'Chava

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC)

KynetikT

Leaft Foods

Level Off

Lifeway Foods

Love Mushrooms

Madmonq

Mamala Organics

Mariona

Mars Inc.

MDXN (MXXN Barbados Blanco)

MTE

MUD/WTR

Nestle Health Science

NeuroBrocc

Nhance Neurotechnologies, Inc.

Nourished

NOVOS

Nutrafol

Oikos (Danone)

Optibar

OZiva

Parch

Plantible Foods

PlusCBD (CV Sciences)

Power Gum

Prolon

Protenergy

Protix

RazerT

Rise Kombucha

Rudi ProteinT (Plantible Foods)

Sensori

Slacka

Soylent

Supergut

Superyou Pro

Troscriptions

Turbo Smart Gum

Update

Viome

Willy's Kombucha & ACV

ZBiotics

ZOE

