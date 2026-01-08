Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson to Host Fourth Annual Women of Influence Awards Honoring Black Women Business and Community Leaders

Dallas, TX, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National philanthropist, best-selling author, award-winning filmmaker, acclaimed speaker, and global media executive, Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, will honor 17 Black women business owners and community leaders as she hosts the Fourth Annual Women of Influence Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 20, at The Statler Hotel located at 1914 Commerce Street Dallas, TX, 75201. The event will take place from 11 am to 3 p.m. CDT and will be co-hosted by Adrienne Barrett, a community leader and senior manager at Intuit.

The highly anticipated event, held in recognition of Women’s History Month, is presented by Cheryl Magazine, an international publication highlighting powerful women leaders worldwide, and will benefit Soul Reborn, a 501 c (3) non-profit organization focused on transforming the lives of women. Now in its fourth year and recognized as one of Dallas’ most sought-after Women’s History Month events, the Women of Influence Awards Luncheon has sold out early each year. Tickets start at $178.25 and are available online.

This year’s luncheon sponsors include Agape Life Multicultural Services, American Airlines, BLM, Lowe’s, Mansfield Funeral Home & Cremations, Simmons Bank, T.D. Jakes Foundation, 3FIVE Wealth, She Empowerment Global, along with additional partners committed to advancing women and strengthening communities.

The Women of Influence Award recognizes women who demonstrate leadership, integrity and impact in their respective fields while supporting initiatives that advance women and strengthen communities. The 2026 luncheon is themed “Victory” and will include awards presentations, live music, performances, networking and a seated lunch.

The 2026 Honorees include:

Sharan Allen – The Wellness Innovator , Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Co-Owner ALMS Community Health Center

– , Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and Co-Owner ALMS Community Health Center Dee Dee Bates – The Visionary Financial Executive , Corporate Vice President, New York Life Insurance Company

– , Corporate Vice President, New York Life Insurance Company Dr. Karri Bryant – The Faithful Innovator , First Lady and Executive Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

, First Lady and Executive Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Valeisha Butterfield – The Cultural Architect , Founder, Global State of Women and SEED Media

– , Founder, Global State of Women and SEED Media Kelley Cornish – The Influential Catalyst , President and CEO, T.D. Jakes Foundation

– , President and CEO, T.D. Jakes Foundation Marnese Barksdale Elder – The Strategic HR Powerhouse, CEO, Mecca Management Solutions

– The Strategic HR Powerhouse, CEO, Mecca Management Solutions Sheila Eldridge – The Media Sovereign , CEO, Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting

– , CEO, Miles Ahead Entertainment and Broadcasting Sharyn Ellison – The Philanthropic Legacy Steward , Co-Founder and President, The Ellison Foundation

– , Co-Founder and President, The Ellison Foundation Cicley Gay – The Philanthropy Powerhouse , Founder, The Amplifier

– , Founder, The Amplifier Dr. Dretona Maddox – The Transformative Advocate , Founding Executive Director, Purposely Chosen, Inc.

– , Founding Executive Director, Purposely Chosen, Inc. Velena McRae – The Heart-Centered Advocate , Founder and President, The JV McRae Foundation, Inc.

– , Founder and President, The JV McRae Foundation, Inc. Sara Madsen Miller – The Creative Visionary , COO and Executive Producer, 1820 Productions

– , COO and Executive Producer, 1820 Productions Alaina Pinkney – The Creative Legacy Builder , Founder and CEO, Pinkney Creative

– , Founder and CEO, Pinkney Creative Janelle Quinn – The Wealth Empowerment Visionary , Founder, 3Five Wealth and Empowered Investor

– , Founder, 3Five Wealth and Empowered Investor Kimberla Lawson Roby – The Storyteller of Sacred Truths , NYT and USA Today Best-Selling Author, Founder, Successful Women of Faith

– , NYT and USA Today Best-Selling Author, Founder, Successful Women of Faith April Ryan – The Tenacious Truth-Teller , Chief, Washington D.C. Bureau, Senior Whie House Reporter, The Black Press, USA

– , Chief, Washington D.C. Bureau, Senior Whie House Reporter, The Black Press, USA Karan Staggers – The Community Health Champion, President, ALMS Community Health Center

Several other dignitaries and special guests are expected to attend this year’s event, including Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, also a previous Women of Influence Luncheon honoree, who will deliver the invocation.

Founded by Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised and formerly incarcerated women. Over its six-year tenure, the organization has supported numerous women and women-owned businesses globally through education, mentorship, economic empowerment, and financial resources.

Cheryl Magazine furthers this mission by amplifying the stories of powerful women nationwide, inspiring readers to embrace authenticity, purpose and unapologetic pursuit of their dreams.

“This luncheon was created to recognize women whose leadership and service create lasting impact,” said Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson. "Each honoree represents excellence, resilience and a commitment to lifting others as they lead, and this event celebrates their leadership while investing directly in the continued success of women entrepreneurs through visibility, connection and resources.”

Black women are the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S., owning nearly 15% of women-owned businesses and more than half of all Black-owned businesses. While these enterprises generate billions in revenue and employ hundreds of thousands, Black women entrepreneurs continue to face systemic barriers to capital, mentorship and professional networks, according to data from the National Women’s Business Council, Pew Research Center, and Brookings Institution. As recent rollbacks in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives further limit opportunities, Soul Reborn and Dr. Polote Williamson are equipping women with the education, resources and inspiration needed to succeed and scale as business leaders.

A portion of the proceeds from the Women of Influence Luncheon will fund grants for women-owned businesses and provide business resources and programming year-round to help further grow their businesses.

