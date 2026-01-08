2025 Agentic AI Market Research Report: Driving Measurable Gains in CX and EX Through Autonomous Decision-Making and Workflow Optimization

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Agentic AI: Redefining CX Automation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI and automation are reshaping contact centers into adaptive, intelligence-driven environments. As enterprises prioritize scalability, personalization, and operational efficiency, agentic AI is emerging as a pivotal enabler of this shift. By advancing beyond basic automation, agentic AI can emulate agent-like behaviors, learn from interactions, and dynamically support both customers and employees.

This evolution supports broader enterprise goals - reducing cost-to-serve, improving resolution speed, and enhancing CX at scale. By enabling context-aware and proactive service delivery, agentic AI helps organizations move beyond reactive service models toward more strategic, outcome-oriented engagement.

From reactive service to proactive engagement

2025 Agentic AI: Redefining CX Automation provides a fact-based and pragmatic approach to understanding agentic AI and its relevance to contact center and customer service operations. The report combines a strategic view of agentic AI's role in service delivery with practical guidance for organizations looking to get started with agentic AI and minimize its risks.

It explains the core mechanics behind how agentic AI works, key CX market trends, challenges driving adoption, and its uses and benefits for customers, employees, and enterprises. The report includes generally available solutions from five vendors across multiple industries to illustrate the real-world application of agentic AI. These examples highlight how agentic AI can improve service quality, automate tasks, and support decision-making.

The report includes:

Definition and characteristics of agentic AI

Market, business, technology, and customer experience (CX) trends and challenges fueling interest, driving product innovation, and influencing enterprise investments

Agentic AI use cases and benefits; how agentic AI is being used in contact centers and customer service organizations to enhance the CX and employee experience (EX), and quantifiable benefits of agentic AI

Company and product write-ups for the five featured vendors and their generally available agentic AI solution

Overview of responsible AI guardrails and governance frameworks to support ethical deployment and reduce enterprise risk

Discussion of agentic AI's integration across the enterprise tech stack - spanning orchestration and automation, reshaping system-to-human and system-to-system interaction, and shaping the future of contact centers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Research Methodology

4. Agentic AI Defined

5. Agentic AI CX Trends and Challenges

5.1 Agentic AI CX Trends

5.2 Agentic AI CX Challenges

6. Agentic AI CX Use Cases and Benefits

7. Agentic AI Company Reports

7.1 Balto Software, Inc.

7.2 CallMiner, Inc.

7.3 OnviSource

7.4 Sendbird, Inc.

7.5 Verint Systems

8. Ethical, Risk, and Governance Considerations

9. Agentic AI In the Enterprise Technology Stack

