Synfini Opens Cloud Access to its Agile AI Foundry to Accelerate Discovery of Better Molecules

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini, Inc., provider of the industry’s most advanced Agile AI Foundry for drug discovery, today announced the launch of Fast Pass I, an open, rapid cloud workflow system which provides qualified applicants complimentary access to SynRouteTM, Synfini’s retrosynthetic exploration and synthesis planning system, and SynDBTM, Synfini’s proprietary database of highly validated automated reactions that captures the majority of transformations used in medicinal chemistry. Fast Pass members can rapidly discover synthesis approaches for small molecule drug concepts and design analog libraries to explore novel, alternative structures.

Supporting Great Research by Reducing Barriers

“Synfini streamlines the path from promising, virtual drug concepts to synthesis plans that can deliver physical molecules,” said Doug Donzelli, CEO of Synfini. “By combining advanced planning tools, a uniquely validated chemistry dataset, and agile workflows in a complimentary system that bridges virtual and physical chemistry, we help teams move from ideas to compounds quickly and confidently — accelerating their path to meaningful biological insights.”

SynRoute is unique in its ability to deliver complete, end-to-end route designs — from commercially available building blocks to novel molecule concepts — using an integrated mix of literature precedent and AI-predicted chemistry optimized for multistep, multiscale automated synthesis by the Synfini Cloud Foundry. The Fast Pass workflow system offers the industry’s first frictionless route from drug molecule concept to delivered physical compounds. Researchers have already achieved success rates of 92% or higher in identifying realistic, actionable synthesis plans.

“Drug hunters want speed without sacrificing chemical realism,” said Nathan Collins, PhD, Head of Strategic Alliances at Synfini. “Our Fast Pass system combines SynRoute’s predictive power with our validated digital chemistry library and expert oversight to quickly generate executable synthesis processes for both singletons and focused libraries.”

What Makes It Different

“As AI and computational chemistry tools become increasingly indispensable, Synfini distinguishes itself with a chemist-centered, human-in-the-loop design,” said Peter Madrid, PhD, Head of Scientific Development at Synfini. “This empowers scientists to rapidly evaluate diverse ideas and apply their expertise to select practical, creative, and efficient routes for automated synthesis.”

Availability

The Synfini Fast Pass I system is available now. Capacity may be limited; terms and eligibility requirements apply. To inquire or apply: www.synfini.com/joinfastpass

About Synfini

Synfini, Inc. is revolutionizing small molecule drug discovery with its AI Cloud Foundry — a platform that integrates artificial intelligence, chemistry automation, and cloud-native workflows to generate better molecules, faster. Founded by domain experts in synthetic chemistry, machine learning, and drug development, Synfini partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies as well as academia to bring forward breakthrough therapies with greater speed and precision.

