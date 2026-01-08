Stop & Shop is Giving Customers a Free Bagel for National Bagel Day

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop is giving customers something to chew on this National Bagel Day. From January 9th through January 15th, customers can enjoy one free pick-your-own bagel from the Stop & Shop bakery, no purchase necessary, at any of the brand’s 360 store locations.

To redeem the offer, customers simply need to check in at the Savings Station kiosk in stores during the promotional period. Once checked in, a digital coupon for one free bagel will be automatically loaded into their Stop & Shop GO Rewards account.

Shoppers can choose from any of the available pick-your-own bagel flavors, which include Plain, Everything, Asiago, Sesame, Cinnamon Raisin, Egg, Poppy Seed, Blueberry, Onion, and Whole Grain.

Stop & Shop fielded a new survey to uncover how people really feel about their bagels, and the results prove there’s no shortage of strong opinions.

Key survey findings include the following:

Everything bagels reign supreme, with 27% naming it their favorite flavor, followed by 16% who prefer Cinnamon Raisin.

The toasted vs. untoasted debate isn’t much of a debate at all. 91% prefer their bagel toasted or lightly toasted, compared to just 9% who enjoy it untoasted.

Cream cheese is king, with 66% choosing it as their go-to spread, followed by butter at 30%. Only 4% prefer their bagel plain.

The most popular way to eat a bagel is sliced and eaten open-faced (51%), edging out sliced and eaten as a sandwich (41%).

Most respondents say they enjoy bagels regularly, with 40% eating 2–3 bagels a week.

When asked about their most controversial bagel opinions, respondents didn’t hold back:



“Scooping bagels should be illegal” - 29% (a scooped bagel is created when a bagel that has been sliced in half is then hollowed out, removing much of the soft interior). “Sweet bagels are superior to savory flavors” - 25% “Bagels made outside of New York are just as good” - 24%







“We know customers are looking for meaningful value every time they shop,” said Roger Wheeler, President of Stop & Shop. “Whether it’s a free bakery bagel for National Bagel Day or everyday deals, our Savings Station helps shoppers easily tap into great values across the store.”

The free bagel offer is available January 9th through the 15th at all Stop & Shop stores while supplies last. Customers must check in using their existing GO Rewards account – or, for customers who don’t yet have an account, they can sign up for one right on-the-spot at the Savings Station. No purchase is necessary to participate in the free bagel promotion. The bagel offer is limited to one pick-your-own bagel per household.

To learn more about Stop & Shop’s Savings Station, visit: stopandshop.com/pages/savingsstation-kiosk.

About Stop & Shop:

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop is focused on delivering a wide assortment of fresh, healthy options at a great value through strong weekly sales and everyday low prices. Its new GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose however they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online, which offers both delivery and same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger and working to ensure no student has to go to school hungry through its Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 50,000 associates and operates more than 350 stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit: www.stopandshop.com.

Contact:

media@stopandshop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a2e091f-3474-4141-985b-80c5813dbe53