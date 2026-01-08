Global AI Secures Agentic AI Platform Contract with Major Automobile Dealership within the European Region

AI-powered workflow platform to optimize operations across numerous dealership locations

New York, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global AI Inc. (OTC: GLAI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI), agentic products and solutions, today announced that it has secured an important contract for its agentic AI platform with a major automobile dealership group operating in numerous locations across the European region. The dealership plans deploy Global AI’s agentic AI platform to modernize its operational infrastructure, enhance customer experience, and drive enterprise-wide efficiency.

As most enterprises struggle with inefficiencies buried in outdated systems and manual workflows, Global AI’s agentic AI platform identifies these gaps and rebuilds processes for speed, accuracy, and compliance.

The Global AI platform will streamline sales, financing, service, and parts operations, providing real-time visibility and audit-ready transparency. Once redesigned, these intelligent workflows can be deployed instantly through Global AI’s orchestration engine, to manage routing, decision-making, and escalation automatically. The result is a more efficient, data-driven organization built for scale and continuous improvement.

Darko Horvat, Chairman and CEO of Global AI, commented, “This partnership reflects growing interest in intelligent automation within automotive retail operations. Our agentic AI platform is designed to help enterprises modernize legacy workflows by introducing adaptive, self-optimizing capabilities that support efficiency, compliance, and operational transparency. We’re pleased to support this customer as they advance their digital transformation efforts. In addition, the Company has recently executed multiple additional enterprise agreements.”

About Global AI Inc.

Global AI is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)agentic products and solutions. Its enterprise grade Agentic AI platform enables organizations to design, deploy, and scale AI workflows with governance and compliance built in. With deep expertise across industries and mission-critical environments, Global AI delivers secure, high-performance AI products that enhance decision-making, accelerate transformation, and create measurable shareholder value.

For more information, please visit www.global.ai.

