Bright MLS Nationwide Consumer Survey: Economic Uncertainty Emerges as a Major Headwind for the 2026 Housing Market

Financial anxiety is widespread: Majority of Americans surveyed are worried about cutting back on spending, managing debt and maintaining job security.

Renters, lower-income households and Millennials feel the most pressure: While economic concerns cut across demographic groups, these households report the highest levels of stress.

Economic uncertainty could restrain housing activity in 2026: Even with lower mortgage rates and more inventory expected, many consumers may delay buying or selling a home due to financial insecurity.

(North Bethesda, Md.) Jan. 8, 2026 – Rising anxiety about spending, job security and debt could slow the housing market’s recovery in 2026, even as lower mortgage rates and higher inventory improve affordability, according to a new nationwide consumer survey released today by Bright MLS, the nation’s largest multiple listing service. The Bright MLS survey of more than 3,300 adults aged 18 and older conducted in December finds that a majority of Americans are worried about their personal financial situations, with economic anxieties being felt broadly across demographic and income groups.

“While home sales are projected to increase in 2026 as affordability improves, consumer confidence is moving in the opposite direction,” said Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist at Bright MLS. “When people feel uncertain about their jobs, their debt or their ability to cover basic expenses, they are far less likely to make big financial decisions like buying or selling a home.”

Who Is Feeling the Most Pressure?

Although economic anxiety is widespread, the survey finds that renters, lower-income households and Millennials are experiencing the greatest stress.

More than 80% of renters say they are “somewhat” or “very” worried about having to cut back on essential spending, compared with 73.2% of homeowners. More than three-quarters of renters (77.2%) are worried about having to take on more debt in the year ahead, compared with 67.8% of homeowners.

Lower-income households are also feeling acute pressure. About 82% of households earning less than $50,000 a year say they are worried about cutting back on essential spending, compared with 70.0% of households earning $100,000 or more. Similarly, 78.0% of lower-income households are worried about taking on more debt, compared with 65.0% of higher-income households.

Across age groups, respondents between the ages of 30 and 49 report the highest levels of concern, with more than 80% saying they are worried about cutting back on essential spending. In this age group, 77.5% are worried about their ability to pay down debt or about having to take on more debt.

“Older Millennials, who fall squarely in this age group, are facing their third major economic shock,” Sturtevant said. “They entered the workforce during the Great Recession, were hit again by the COVID-19 pandemic during key life stages, and now face renewed economic uncertainty just as many are trying to buy their first home or move up to a larger one.”

Job Security Concerns Are Widespread

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed (66.2%) say they are “somewhat” or “very” worried there will be job cuts at their place of employment in the next 12 months. Three out of five respondents (60.5%) report being worried they will personally lose their job or have their hours reduced.

These concerns come amid signs of a softening labor market, including slower job growth and a modest uptick in the unemployment rate in recent months. While layoffs have not increased dramatically overall, reports of high-profile job cuts at major companies may be contributing to heightened anxiety about job security.

Consumers Brace for Spending Cutbacks and Rising Debt

More than three-quarters of survey respondents (77.1%) say they are “somewhat” or “very” worried they will have to cut back on essential spending in 2026. Concerns about discretionary spending are even more pronounced, with more than eight out of 10 Americans (80.5%) worried they will need to rein in non-essential purchases. At the same time, nearly three-quarters of Americans (72.7%) say they are “somewhat” or “very” worried they will have trouble paying down debt or will need to take on additional debt in the year ahead.

Because consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of U.S. economic activity, these concerns point to broader economic caution among households as the year begins.

Implications for the 2026 Housing Market

Pent-up demand, falling mortgage rates and rising inventory levels are expected to support an increase in homebuying activity in 2026. However, Bright MLS expects economic uncertainty to remain a significant headwind.

“Lower mortgage rates and more inventory will bring some buyers back into the market,” Sturtevant said. “But for many households, economic concerns will continue to outweigh the benefits of better affordability. As a result, 2026 is likely to be a year of cautious progress rather than a full housing market rebound.”

To review the complete survey results, including methodology visit: http://brightmls.com/consumersurvey