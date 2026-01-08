Jones CPA Group Evolves to Everfore CPAs & Advisors

NORFOLK, VA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones CPA Group today announced it has rebranded under the new name Everfore CPAs & Advisors. This name—which evokes the word “forever” and the phrase “ever forward”—reflects the firm’s dedication to long-term client stability and positive forward momentum.

This change marks a significant new chapter for the firm, which has established itself as one of the region’s premier independent CPA and advisory practices. While the name has changed, the firm’s leadership remains the same, and its commitment to independence is stronger than ever.

“The rebrand to Everfore captures the essence of our enduring promise to our clients,” said President Ali E. Gunbeyi, CPA, MBA, CFE. “We are proud of our heritage as a leading independent local firm. Everfore embodies our deep commitment to providing the stability, expertise, and personal attention that small and medium-sized businesses rely on.”

Founded in 1979, the firm enters this new era with a renewed focus on four core value propositions to help clients thrive:

Unmatched Communication and Responsiveness: Everfore is deliberately designed to respond quickly and deliver clear guidance, ensuring clients never feel left in the dark.

Everfore is deliberately designed to respond quickly and deliver clear guidance, ensuring clients never feel left in the dark. Direct Access to Leadership: Every client has direct access to firm shareholders and leadership, providing a level of accountability and expertise that is rare in a firm of its size.

Every client has direct access to firm shareholders and leadership, providing a level of accountability and expertise that is rare in a firm of its size. Strategic Advisory Beyond Compliance: Everfore has positioned itself as a strategic partner, providing the technical knowledge and foresight businesses need to thrive and grow.

Everfore has positioned itself as a strategic partner, providing the technical knowledge and foresight businesses need to thrive and grow. Robust Outsourced Accounting Services: Recognized leaders in Client Accounting Services (CAS), Everfore’s team gives business owners the option to hand off some or all of their accounting function—so they can focus on their core mission.

In a marketplace upturned by recent mergers and acquisitions, the rebrand reinforces the firm’s commitment to independence. For businesses that value personal service, exceptional communication, and responsiveness, Everfore CPAs & Advisors offers a steady, more approachable alternative.

About Everfore CPAs & Advisors:

Everfore CPAs & Advisors (formerly Jones CPA Group) is a leading independent public accounting and advisory firm serving diverse clients across Hampton Roads and beyond. With a rich history of prioritizing client relationships, Everfore delivers a comprehensive range of tax, assurance, and advisory solutions, enabling businesses and individuals to navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their long-term goals.