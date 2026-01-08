Social and Emotional Learning Market Surges to $10.3 billion by 2028 | CAGR 23.6%

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Social and Emotional Learning Market is projected to grow from USD 3.6 billion in 2023 to USD 10.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period.

Social and Emotional Learning Market Share & Growth:

Market Size Available for Years: 2018–2028

2018–2028 2023 Market Size: USD 3.6 billion

USD 3.6 billion 2028 Projected Market Size: USD 10.3 billion

USD 10.3 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 23.6%

Social and Emotional Learning Market Analysis & Forecast:

SEL Assessment Tools Segment to Register the Highest CAGR by Solution During the Forecast Period

North America to Account for the Largest Market Size by Region During the Forecast Period

Rising demand for quality education and improved enterprise efficiency is driving market growth. SEL supports personal well-being while fostering academic achievement and long-term life success.

SEL has been rising among educators internationally to assist children and adults in their personal and professional lives to overcome anxiety, despair, and aloofness. Educational stakeholders proactively include SEL in their curricula to deal with students’ emotions, stress, anxiety, and hostile conduct. Despite the outdated idea, SEL is becoming more popular among educators, parents, and the healthcare industry.

SEL enhances personal well-being and contributes to academic and life success. It plays a crucial role in promoting equity and inclusivity in education by ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have the tools to thrive. SEL also emphasizes collaboration between schools, families, and communities, creating safe and supportive learning environments.

By solution, the SEL Assessment Tools segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

SEL) assessment tools have emerged as a valuable resource for teachers and parents, enabling them to evaluate and quantify SEL skills in K-12 students. These tools provide educators with insights into the effectiveness of their SEL programs and guide them in making informed decisions to support students' social-emotional development. The rise of SEL assessment tools marks a new era in the SEL ecosystem, catering to the growing demand for comprehensive SEL assessment solutions among educational stakeholders, from pre-K to high school settings.

These tools empower educators to track and evaluate the impact of SEL curricula on students' social-emotional growth. Leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and evidence-based metrics, SEL assessment tool providers offer educators a comprehensive understanding of each student's progress across all grades. This data-driven approach enables educators to tailor SEL interventions and support strategies to meet the unique needs of each student.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America has the maximum market share of the total SEL market in 2023, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific regions. There is an increasing need for quality education as well as the need for operational efficiency and productivity in enterprises to drive the growth of the market. Technological advancements and the need for virtual training or e-learning and mobile-based training solutions in various economies, such as the US and Canada, are expected to drive the demand for the regional corporate SEL market.

The early deployment of cloud and mobile technology in North America has also been a significant factor in accepting SEL solutions to increase worker effectiveness and productivity. The most prominent market vendors, including Committee for Children, EVERFI, Nearpod, Illuminate Education, and Panorama Education, are present, and their presence is a significant growth driver for the North American SEL industries.

Companies in Social and Emotional Learning Market:

Companies in Social and Emotional Learning Market are Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Illuminate Education (US), Nearpod (US), Panorama Education (US), SchoolMint (US), Newsela (US), Playworks (US), Wings of Kids (US), Rethink ED (US), etc.

These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.